With Diwali a few days away, both the big screens and digital platforms are spicing up the entertainment levels with brand-new content. On the OTT front, several movies are releasing this week of November which range from adorable love stories of pets to war dramas and crime thrillers. If you are planning a binge with your family this Diwali, you are at the right place.

Here are the movies releasing this week of November on OTT.

Shot Boot Three

Written and directed by Arun Vaidyanathan, Shot Boot Three is a children’s drama starring Sneha, Venkat Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. The plot follows three young kids who are often left alone by their busy parents. How the three befriend a dog and spend their time forms the rest.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 7 November 2023

Valatty

Valatty: Tale of Tails is a Malayalam adventure comedy-drama written and directed by Devan Jayakumar. Tomy, a golden retriever, falls in love with the neighbour’s dog, Amalu, a Cocker Spaniel. But their owners disapprove of their love because of religious differences. How the two pets plan to elope and get married forms the crux.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 7 November 2023

Irugupatru

Starring Shraddha Srinath and Vikram Prabhu in the lead roles, Irugupatru is a Tamil romantic drama directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan. The plot follows three couples leading unhappy married lives. They embark on a journey to find love again.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 November 2023

The Claus Family 3

Directed by Ruben Vandenborre, The Claus Family 3 is an upcoming fantasy drama following the adventures of the kin of Santa Claus, who leads a normal life in disguise. When the Christmas delivery presents go wrong, young Jules and Noor suit up to set things right.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 November 2023

BTS: Yet to Come

BTS: Yet to COme shows the popular K-pop boy band’s show at the World Expo held in Busan in October 2022. The band’s performance in front of 50,000 people will feature blockbuster hits such as Butter, IDOL, and Dynamite.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 9 November 2023

Ghoomer

Written and directed by R Balki, Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. The story revolves around a female cricketer. The tragic part of the story starts when she loses her right hand in an accident. Will she still be able to continue as a cricketer? Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, and Ivanka Das are also spotted in the film.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 10 November 2023

Kannur Squad

Directed by Rony Varghese Raj, Kannur Squad is a Malayalam crime thriller starring Mammootty, Shabareesh Varma, Rony David Raj, and others in key roles. The plot follows a team of police officers known as the Kannur Squad, spearheaded by ASI George Martin. How they connect a web of clues to trace a criminal gang forms the crux.

OTT platform: Disney Plu Hotstar

Release date: 10 November 2023

Pippa

Based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India’s 45 Calvary Regiment, Pippia is a biographical war drama starring Ishan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the plot follows the braveheart’s heroics during the Battle of Garibpur along with his siblings. Raja Krishna Menon directed this film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 10 November 2023

The Killer

Directed by David Fincher, The Killer is an American crime thriller starring Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, and others in lead roles. The plot follows an assassin who gets embroiled in an international manhunt after a hit goes wrong.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 November 2023

The Road

Starring Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, The Road is a Tamil crime thriller directed by Arun Vaseegaran. The film shows how a national highway becomes a primary conflict in the lives of a journalist, Meera, and a college professor, Maya.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 10 November 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing this week of November on OTT you are watching first.