With Diwali, the festival of lights, around the corner, the entertainment quotient seems to be on the rise, with several interesting movies releasing in theatres this week of November. From a superhero flick to crime, comedy, and action, the theatrical releases promise to be a feast of many flavours, making the festival season all the more enjoyable. Catch up with the trailer of these new movies now to decide which one to watch first on the big screen.

Here is the list of movies releasing this week of November at the theatres for a Diwali blast.

Japan

Starring Karthi, Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, and others in the lead roles, Japan is a Tamil crime comedy-drama directed by Raju Murugan. The film follows Japan, a notorious thief accused of a 200-crore-worth heist. How he evades the police amidst comical events forms the plot.

Release date: 10 November 2023

Jigarthanda Double X

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jigarthanda Double X is an upcoming Tamil action drama set in the past. The plot intertwines a brilliant filmmaker and a dreaded gangster. How these two cross paths to make a film forms the crux. The film stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles.

Release date: 10 November 2023

The Marvels

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels is an upcoming instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). When the universe destabilises, Captain Marvel teams up with her estranged niece, now SABER, and the latest superhero, Ms Marvel. Things turn chaotic when their powers get intertwined. The film stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Lashana Lynch, Samuel L Jackson, and others.

Release date: 10 November 2023

Deepavali

Set in a village, the plot connects an old man desperate to sell a goat for his grandson’s festival shopping, a meat shop worker hell-bent on turning into a competitor of his employee, and a couple planning to elope. How a gang of goat robbers play the spoilsport forms the crux. Deepavali is an award-winning drama directed by Ra Venkat and produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore and starts Poo Ram and Kaali Venkat in plot-defining roles.

Release date: 11 November 2023

Tiger 3

Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, Tiger 3 is an upcoming action thriller directed by Maneesh Sharma. Following the events of War and Pathaan, this is a much-awaited instalment in YRF’s spy universe. The daredevil spy Tiger and his love interest, Zoya, are back into action, this time with a personal mission on the sidelines of saving the country.

Release date: 12 November 2023

