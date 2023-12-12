Another week of December is here, and there seem to be no shortcomings in the entertainment sector. From entertaining family dramas to crime thrillers, you have it all covered. Enjoy yourself this weekend by having a warm hot chocolate and watching one of these movies releasing on OTT this week of December for an entertaining weekend. Checkout the trailers of these films to decide your top pick.

Sesham Mike-il Fathima

This Malayalam comedy entertainer revolves around Fathima and her inspiring journey of becoming a football commentator. The film is directed by Manu C Kumar and stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Femina George in lead roles. The movie received a high rating of 8.8/10 on IMDB, making it the perfect movie on OTT to watch this weekend.

Release date: 15 December 2023

OTT Platform: Malayalam

Raakshasa Kaavyam

Raakshasa Kaavyam is a Telugu crime action thriller directed by Sriman Keerthi. The film tells the story of a young man’s life which is tragically altered and he spirals into a descent of violence. The movie stars Dayanand Reddy and Abhay Bethiganti in lead roles.

Release date: 15 December 2023

OTT Platform: Aha

One Piece film Red

One for all the anime lovers this weekend. The film tells the story of Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as “otherworldly.” She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert.

Release date: 15 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Kida

Kida is a Tamil language family drama directed by Ra Venkat. A grandfather decides to sell a goat to generate some money to buy a new dress that his grandson wants for Deepavali. But the goat goes missing, dashing not just his hopes but those of a few others in the village. The movie stars Kali Venkat and Poo Ram in lead roles.

Release date: 15 December 2023

OTT Platform: Aha

Falimy

This Malayalam family drama tells the story of a dysfunctional family. During their pilgrimage to a spiritual shrine, their elderly patriarch goes missing. The film is directed by Nithish Sahadev and stars Basil Joseph and Manju Pillai in lead roles.

Release date: 15 December 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Mission

The Mission is a English documentary film directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine. The movie tells the story of a 26-year-old American missionary John Chau was killed as he attempted to make contact with an Indigenous group off the coast of India, one of the last communities on the planet still living in isolation.

Release date: 11 December 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Japan

This Tamil comedy drama film starring Karthi and Anu Emmanuel in lead roles is directed by Raju Murugan. The film tells a the story of a A fictionalized version of the events surrounding notorious criminal Tiruvarur Murugan, who was involved in a big jewellery shop robbery.

Release date: 11 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

