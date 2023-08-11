Get ready to be swept off your feet as the silver screen comes alive with a wave of new emotions, stories, and unforgettable moments. The world of Bollywood is gearing up to unleash a series of cinematic treasures that will captivate your imagination and touch your heart. From heartwarming tales of love and friendship to pulse-pounding action and spine-tingling suspense, these upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in 2023 promise to be a rollercoaster ride of entertainment. So, fasten your seatbelts and prepare to embark on a journey into the realm of dreams, as we present to you a sneak peek into the magic that awaits

Get ready to laugh, cry, cheer, and be amazed by these upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in 2023!

Jawan

After the success of Pathaan, the most awaited movie of SRK is Jawan. This pan-India movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Nayanatara, Sanya Malhotra and many more is going to cause a ruckus. With Anirudh Ravichander’s music and SRK donning a grey shade, aren’t you excited about this movie? Jawan follows a man who wants to fix the wrongdoings of society but goes against the law.

Release date: 7 September

Dream Girl 2

Here’s another sequel waiting for you to hit the theatres. Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 movie of the same. This rom-com is about how the male protagonist uses his skill of talking in a female voice and ends up having a chaotic life. This time, get ready to see Ayushmann Khurrana getting into the role of pseudo-character Pooja. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and the cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Annu Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal.

Release date: 25 August

The Great Indian Rescue

The Great Indian Rescue, previously known as Capsule Gill is based on a real-life incident of Jaswant Singh Gill in 1989. During the flooding of the Coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, Gill helped in rescuing people. Tinu Suresh Desai directs the film and casts Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Sunil Shetty, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kisan and many more.

Release date: 5 October

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is an action-thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma. The duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are getting back to their on-screen chemistry. Apart from these two lead actors, Emraan Hashmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra, and Ashutosh Rana are also spotted. The film is being produced under Aditya Chopra’s banner.

Release date: 10 November

Emergency

Emergency is a biographical historical drama directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut. The film revolves around the time when an emergency was announced in India by Indira Gandhi. Kangana is seen playing Indira Gandhi on screen. The film’s cast includes Vishak Nair, Bhumika Chawla, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Satish Kaushik.

Release date: 24 November

Yodha

The next upcoming film of Siddharth Malhotra is Yodha, I’m sure you all must be excited about it. The plot line of the movie is about a plane hijack and how a soldier helps the passengers and fights back against terrorists. The film is directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The lead roles are played by Raashii Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, and Disha Patani. Finally, Sid is making a comeback with a thriller, aren’t you excited?

Release date: 15 December

Dunki

Another film by Shah Rukh Khan at the end of the year! Dunki is basically how ‘Donkey’ is spelt by Indians. A Rajkumar Hirani film, and a cast of fully talented actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Satish Shah, and Boman Irani is sure to be fun. Dunki is the widespread utilization of an illicit pathway known as the ‘Donkey Flight,’ employed by Indians to immigrate to nations such as Canada and the USA.

Release date: 22 December

Animal

Are you ready for a good action-drama-thriller film? Animal is a gangster-drama film written, directed, and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is based on a gangster’s life who explores the turbulent relationships with the other characters which leads to him becoming an ‘animal’ in nature. The film includes Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, and Sharat Saxena.

Release date: 1 December

Let us know which one of these upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in 2023 you are waiting to watch the most.