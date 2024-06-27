Other viewers remarked that the depiction of Hindu lore was done to international standards and found it very interesting. “The ending of Kali Yuga, and what comes after it – this was portrayed well”, they said.

Prabhas’ acting received equal praise, as did all of the main cast’s. The second half and the climax were the best parts of the movie, according to reviews.

Just finished #Kalki2898 – They have not just ‘attempted’ to make a sci-fi film. Nag Ashwin has pulled off a near perfect Sci-fi film that has so many worlds combined together – yet so entertaining. Don’t really want to be a sour grape focusing on minor flaws. Overall the film… pic.twitter.com/zQJ3K9Ry81 — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) June 27, 2024

It is not just the everyday movie buff, though – stars were equally impressed, and most took to X to share their love and support! Recently made Oscar Academy member, S S Rajamouli (who also has a cameo in the film, said that Kalki 2898 AD took him to a different world altogether:

Loved the world-building of #Kalki2898AD… It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings.

Darling just killed it with his timing and ease… Great support from Amitabh ji, Kamal sir, and Deepika.

The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world.… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 27, 2024

Speaking of directors, Ajay R Gnanamuthu also shared his experience – but just in emojis. A picture paints a thousand words, after all.

Politicans, too, were thrilled by Kalki 2898 AD. Nara Lokesh, the newly appointed Minister of HR and IT in Andhra Pradesh conveyed his congratulations to Nag Ashwin, and praised him for propelling Telugu cinema to global heights. Indian Politician Manoj Tiwari, too, passed his judgement with 4.5/5 stars. Kalki 2898 AD seems to have people from all walks of life in the palm of its hands.

#Kalki2898ADReview: MEGA BLOCKBUSTER **My Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½**#Kalki2898AD showcases #Prabhas at his finest, reaffirming his status as one of Indian cinema's most bankable stars. This film transports audiences to an awe-inspiring future, featuring breathtaking visuals and… pic.twitter.com/7ojdzERdLe — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariIND) June 27, 2024

Vijay Deverakonda, the ‘Family Star’, who also made an exciting cameo in the film showed his support as well!

Nagiiiii ❤️

Prabhas annaa ❤️@VyjayanthiFilms ❤️ I am so happy for all of you, you deserve all the love and success and power. Celebrating for you and

God bless you 🤗❤️ Respects to @SrBachchan sir, @deepikapadukone and @ikamalhaasan sir, #Kalki wouldn’t be the same without… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 27, 2024

With majorly positive reactions and reviews making headlines, Kalki 2898 AD is set to make a lasting mark on Indian cinema!