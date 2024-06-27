Other viewers remarked that the depiction of Hindu lore was done to international standards and found it very interesting. “The ending of Kali Yuga, and what comes after it – this was portrayed well”, they said.
Prabhas’ acting received equal praise, as did all of the main cast’s. The second half and the climax were the best parts of the movie, according to reviews.
It is not just the everyday movie buff, though – stars were equally impressed, and most took to X to share their love and support! Recently made Oscar Academy member, S S Rajamouli (who also has a cameo in the film, said that Kalki 2898 AD took him to a different world altogether:
Speaking of directors, Ajay R Gnanamuthu also shared his experience – but just in emojis. A picture paints a thousand words, after all.
Politicans, too, were thrilled by Kalki 2898 AD. Nara Lokesh, the newly appointed Minister of HR and IT in Andhra Pradesh conveyed his congratulations to Nag Ashwin, and praised him for propelling Telugu cinema to global heights. Indian Politician Manoj Tiwari, too, passed his judgement with 4.5/5 stars. Kalki 2898 AD seems to have people from all walks of life in the palm of its hands.
Vijay Deverakonda, the ‘Family Star’, who also made an exciting cameo in the film showed his support as well!
With majorly positive reactions and reviews making headlines, Kalki 2898 AD is set to make a lasting mark on Indian cinema!
