Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD has undoubtedly been one of the most excitable movie releases this year. With a budget of Rs 600 crore to stand on, and starring the likes of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the film is the ultimate brag. Theatres over the country are booked to the brim in anticipation of the release of this sci-fi movie, which is expected the change the landscape of Indian cinema entirely. If you’re one of the lucky cinegoers catching the first-day show of Kalki 2898 AD tomorrow, here are five things you should know before the epic experience!

1. The film is a dystopian ‘sequel’ to Mahabharata

Nag Ashwin revealed at the Synapse 2024 event that the narrative of Kalki 2898 AD spans from the Mahabharata era (3100 BC) to the year 2898 AD. One of the first things to know about Kalki 2898 AD is that the plot can be considered a sequel to the epic and the previous Yugas in Hindu mythology. All four Yugas in mythology have had an Avatar to restore the balance between good and evil. As per Hindu cosmology, we’re currently in the Kaliyuga, which supposedly is the age of darkness and signals an ending. Kalki 2898 AD imagines an excitingly dystopian aftermath to the ending.

The film aims to blend ancient Indian mythology with a dystopian future, avoiding a Westernized aesthetic in favor of an authentically Indian vision. This fusion is designed to captivate audiences with both its familiarity and innovation.

2. The lore (and mystery) of Kalki

Trailers and teasers have had fans on the edge of their seats as the role of the presumed main character of the movie, ‘Kalki’, is still unclear. Here’s what we know so far: in Hindu mythology, Kalki is believed to be the future tenth and final avatar (incarnation) of the god Vishnu. According to Hindu scriptures, Kalki is prophesied to appear at the end of the Kali Yuga to rid the world of evil and restore righteousness. Kalki is often depicted as a warrior on a white horse, wielding a sword. Who plays Kalki in the movie? And will they be the hero that the world needs? Only the first day first show will tell!

3. The worldbuilding

Kalki 2898 AD showcases worldbuilding on a scale unprecedented in Indian cinema. With its diverse cast, intricate storylines, and post-apocalyptic hierarchical elements, Kalki 2898 AD seemingly promises to give us a cinematic universe. The film is set across three unique worlds:

1. Varanasi (Kashi): Depicted as the last bastion of human civilization after global devastation, Varanasi holds the remaining human resources.

2. The Complex: A utopian structure above Varanasi, home to the elite, abundant with resources and greenery, it represents a coveted paradise for the people of Varanasi.

3. Shambala: A secret, mythical place and the birthplace of Kalki, the tenth avatar of Vishnu, who is destined to battle the evil Kalki spirit.

4. Cameo appearances by stars

One of the most exciting things to know before you watch Kalki 2898 AD? Expect some iconic cameo appearances.

The film features notable cameos, including Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Dulquer Salmaan, and even a VFX-generated appearance of the legendary actor NTR! Reminiscent of his iconic roles in past Indian cinema, the actor will be portrayed as Lord Krishna. This has generated significant buzz, with the filmmakers investing heavily in visual effects to bring this vision to life.

Directors like SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma are also making cameos. Rajamouli’s role is rumoured to be Ved Vyas, while Ram Gopal Varma’s role is kept under wraps.

5. The dichotomy of Prabhas’ character – hero or villain?

Played by Prabhas, Bhairava, a resident of the post-apocalyptic city Kashi is the possible protagonist of the film. His objective is to to earn enough units (the currency of the new world) to move to the utopian Complex. During his journey to the top, he finds that the ultimate sacrifice to secure his place could be SUM-80’s (Deepika Padukone’s character) unborn child, who is destined to rival the evil forces of the world. As Bhairava aims to capture her, Ashwattama (played by Amitabh Bachan) vows to protect SUM-80’s child. As Prabhas and Big B face off on the silver screens, who do we root for?

Moreover, do keep in mind that Prabhas’ character’s name, Bhairava, holds significance as it is another name for Kalabhairava, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva associated with destruction and protection. Does this hint at the duality of Bhairava’s role? Will he be a force of reckoning or a guardian?

Kalki 2898 is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, and we can’t wait to watch and obsess over it. Nearing a four-hour runtime, the film has promised a one-of-a-kind viewing experience so far – here’s hoping it meets all our expectations!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.