Kalki 2898 AD, which has grossed over Rs 1,100 crore worldwide by ruling roost at the box-office since its release on 27 June, is all set for streaming on the OTT platforms.

Amazon Prime, while releasing the movie’s poster with its release date, has announced that it will stream the sci-fi blockbuster from 22 August in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions with English subtitles.

The Hindi version of the star-studded extravaganza will be available on Netflix from the same date.

Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Deepika Padukone, the Rs 600-crore budget flick has become one of the biggest industry hits.

Setting a trend in the Telugu cinema, it found place in the top ten highest grossing Indian movies.

Described as a visual wonder by cine critics, the film, directed by Nag Ashwin got global recognition and drew laurels from across the world.

For those who have missed the epic drama in theatres, the OTT release provides an opportunity to enjoy Kalki 2898 AD on a small screen.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Bab