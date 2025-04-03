The weekend is almost upon us, and we’re all feeling the gradual shift from ‘work’ mode to ‘play’ mode. This is your sign to entertain the part of yourself that wants to lay back and relax. How? These seven new OTT releases this week will do the needful. We’ve even sorted them into a mood-wise list so you can pick something tailored to your ‘vibe’:

1. Thrill-Seeker? Watch ‘MobLand’

Step into the ruthless world of London’s crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons, locked in a vicious battle for power. With betrayals, bloodshed, and a relentless fight for dominance, this gripping crime drama will have you on the edge of your seat.

Release date: 31 March 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Need a Good Laugh? Watch ‘A Real Pain’

Mismatched cousins David and Benji embark on a road trip through Poland to honor their grandmother. What starts as an exploration of their family history turns into a deeply moving yet razor-sharp comedy about family, identity, and growing older.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 3 April 2025

3. To be ‘in your feels,’ watch ‘Test’

This Tamil sports drama intertwines the lives of three individuals—a cricketer, a teacher, and a scientist—during a historic match. Their choices lead to life-altering moments, making this a powerful tale of ambition, sacrifice, and destiny.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 4 April 2025

4. Want something Nuanced? Watch ‘Juror #2’

An enthralling courtroom thriller where juror Justin Kemp is torn between his moral compass and a dark truth that could determine the fate of the accused in a high-profile murder case.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 1 April 2025

5. To have your mind blown, watch ‘Karma’

A chilling South Korean crime thriller based on Choi Hee-seon’s Kakao Webtoon. When a tragic accident ties six strangers together, their pasts, secrets, and choices unravel in a gripping tale of karma, revenge, and self-destruction.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 4 April 2025

6. Just here for the drama? Watch ‘Pulse’

ER residents at Miami’s Maguire Hospital juggle life-saving emergencies and personal turmoil, all while a controversial allegation threatens to tear their world apart. A must-watch for fans of medical dramas with a side of scandal.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 April 2025

7. Chill & Cozy: Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!

Take a mouthwatering journey through Mexico’s vibrant street food scene. This documentary celebrates the beloved garnacha, sparking food debates, nostalgia, and plenty of cravings along the way.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 April 2025

These new OTT releases, containing edge-of-your-seat thrillers, chill comedies, and more, are perfect to start winding down the week with. So grab a snack, find a cool spot, and binge away!

