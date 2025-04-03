The NAD area is often boxed in by concrete jungles and busy roads. While the region has ample commercial spaces, community centres, and other stores catering to the masses, it is often overlooked when it comes to food places. Housing some of the most well-known restaurant franchises in the city, this region should be explored more. On that note, here are some top restaurants in and around NAD and Muralinagar that you should check out!

For Hearty Biryanis, Classy Interiors:

There’s nothing a good plate of biryani can’t solve. If that is what your heart desires, head to these places around NAD.

Known for its authentic North Indian food, Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba serves delicious biryani. You can pair your biryanis with succulent, flavour-packed kebabs.

For a more authentic Hyderabadi biryani experience, visit Paradise Biriyani, just below Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba. A plate of biryani from this place will have you relaxed and in for more!

Relatively popular with the locals, Nawabi and Mandi Dhaba is worth a visit. The place has family seating on the first floor and mandi-style seating on the top. It has classy interiors and tasty food. It is a hidden gem. The Arabian Restaurant has a mandi seating arrangement and offers delicious mandis.

Aadaab Restaurant has loyal patrons thanks to its budget-friendly prices and impressive interiors. This restaurant is frequented for its close proximity and great food.

Celebrations Restaurant offers mouthwatering starters and irresistible biryanis. This restaurant’s calm ambience makes it a perfect place for a dinner with the family!

One of the classic places to have biryani in Vizag is Hotel Golden Alfa. This restaurant offers a reserved and neat ambience, making it a perfect spot to hang out with friends.

For Fast Food and Street Style Eats:

While biryanis have a loyal fanbase, there is something special about fast food. Cheap, sizzling, and full of flavour, you can’t resist the pull of it! Check out these places for street and international fast food.

The Food Junction is a delightful destination that has quirky interiors and a lively ambience. The restaurant offers a great range of omelettes, skewers, and Maggi.

Tea Time is one of the popular places in Vizag. The place is ideal for having a cup of warm or cold beverage and a wide range of food items. The food is budget-friendly and lip-smacking.

KFC has a branch in NAD with two levels which offer ample seating space for visitors.

Vegetarian Heaven!

While many restaurants and eateries cater to meat lovers, here are some restaurants to visit to near and around NAD for vegetarians.

Nandini Srinivas Parlor is the perfect place for great vegetarian food in a classic ambience. The restaurant serves homemade breakfast items and meals.

Another place to enjoy good vegetarian food is Hotel Prabha. This place is always packed with customers who visit it for the great food made with high-quality ingredients. The restaurant has a classic family diner ambience, making it a great place to eat at with family.

Udipi Upahar has a branch in NAD and offers amazing vegetarian food. The restaurant has a premium ambience with interesting decor.

Baked Goods

Want to have baked goods and a good meal at the same place? Then visit Red Velvet, which has the perfect combination of spicy and tasty food, along with baked goods too!

Similarly, Pastry Chef is another place, with tasteful interiors and comfortable seating arrangements. The place offers customizable cakes, unique desserts, and crunchy baked goods.

Sharadha Bakery is an iconic place to find good baked food items. The outlet in this area has outdoor seating and is surrounded by greenery.

You can find great baked goods and desserts at Bangalore Iyyangar Bakery Sweets and Crown Bakery. These places offer different food items, namkeens, and desserts.

There you have it– a complete guide to the restaurants in and around NAD and Muralinagar! These restaurants offer a great combination of ambience and good food. Let us know what you recommend for dining out in the comment section!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.