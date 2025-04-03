Sometimes, endurance is sitting through and watching a gut-wrenching movie or series, knowing it will break your heart. The media is so depressing and heartbreaking that we wouldn’t wish this fate on our worst enemies (but we would)! Whether you are looking for a good cry or want to recommend these to your enemies, these six sad series and movies will leave any streamer in tears, emptiness, and contemplating the meaning of life.

1. Hi Bye Mama (Netflix)

Cha Yu-ri is a ghost mother who has followed her daughter as she grows up for the past five years. One day, she is reincarnated as a human and is given a deadline of 49 days to retain her position in her family and become a human once again.

Will Cha Yu-ri make it?

2. Month Of Madhu (Aha, Amazon Prime Video)

Madhumathi has one month to explore her native hometown and rediscover herself. She meets Madhusudhan Rao, an alcoholic who is going through a divorce. The two of them learn about each other and try to solve their respective problems.

3. Uncontrollably Fond (Netflix, Viki)

High school sweethearts reunite after getting separated in the past. Shin Joon-young, a renowned actor, and Noh Eul, a documentary producer, face a critical moment as they confront their troubled past, which looms over their future.

4. Colour Photo (Aha)

Jayakrishna and Deepti are engineering students from different backgrounds. Fate leads them to encounter each other and fall in love. However, society’s expectations threaten their seemingly fairytale love story.

5. Scarlet Heart Ryo (Viki)

Ha-ji travels back in time and lands in the Goryeo era. She reincarnates in the body of a young woman named Hae-soo and tries to maintain a low profile. However, her life becomes chaotic as she gets involved with the 8th and 4th princes.

There you have it: a list of tear-jerking series and movies that are sad enough to recommend to your worst enemies. While sadness is an emotion, life goes on, and happy moments will eventually flow, making life bright once again. So, to counter the aftermath of watching these sad movies and series, drop your happy recommendations in the comment section below!

