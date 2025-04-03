With the summer season upon us, it’s time for long trips, school vacations, and most importantly, summer-appropriate cotton clothes. To cater to these needs and occasions, the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) has come up with a unique season-specific handloom and crafts exhibition in Visakhapatnam, “Summer Popup!” CCAP is a not-for-profit NGO that works for the growth and development of Andhra’s handicrafts, weaves and the artisans who make them.

Coming this 6th April, the exhibition is your one-stop destination for cotton apparel, children’s handicraft toys, jewellery, and more!

Yo Vizag reached out to CCAP Secretary Dr Renuka Rani, who shared details about the exhibition. “The idea is to bring in products that cater to the summer season at one place. However, there would be other products like jewellery and crafts as well,” she shared.

Here’s what is in store:

Handlooms: From lighter and breathable weaves like Bobbili, Peteru and Ponduru to more festive ones like Kanchi, Gadwal, Benaras, etc

Special sarees like fine cotton reversibles, echo prints, summer prints and more. Apart from these, frocks, kurtis, salwar kameez and menswear could be found as well.

Jewellery: From casual to festive to contemporary designs, there is a spread worth checking out!

Children’s handicraft toys: Etikoppaka and crochet toys made for children

Crafts, food and more: Decorative items, eatables like “Janthaks”, sunscreens, hair and skin care products, etc

Highlights:

Why should you visit?

At this time of the year, when daily life and vacations call for summer-friendly products, Summer Popup is your one-stop destination with many products under one roof. What’s more? You get to support weavers and artisans, interact with them and help the industry thrive. Do not miss this handloom and crafts exhibition in Visakhapatnam!

Scheduled for 6th April 2025, this one-of-a-kind exhibition will take place at Crown, ITC Grandbay, Visakhapatnam, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. For further information, you can browse and reach out to CCAP on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

