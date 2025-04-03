It is already April, and that means twenty-five per cent of the year is past us! If, like most of the world, you had “travel more” as one of your resolutions at the start of 2025, it is about time you start making a move towards ticking it off your list. To help start your adventures off on a strong note, we’ve got some international destinations in mind that don’t require you to shell out a lot of money. Take a look at these 6 cheapest countries to visit from Visakhapatnam in May:

1. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka offers a mix of golden beaches, ancient temples, and verdant tea plantations. You can explore the historic rock fortress of Sigiriya or unwind in coastal towns like Mirissa.

Wildlife enthusiasts can visit Yala National Park for leopard sightings. Summer brings dry weather to the East Coast, perfect for beachgoers. The island’s cultural festivals and warm hospitality shine year-round.

Prices: Visakhapatnam to Colombo starting from Rs 8,495 on IndiGo

2. Oman

Oman is home to dramatic deserts, rugged mountains, and clean coastlines. One can admire Muscat’s grand mosques, swim in the turquoise wadis of Bimmah Sinkhole or cool off in Salalah. The country’s rich history can be explored through its ancient forts and souks. Oman is an offbeat travel destination for adventurous travelers.

Prices: Visakhapatnam to Muscat starting from Rs 10,640 on IndiGo

3. Vietnam

Whether you’re in the busy Hanoi district, charming Halong Bay, or the ever-lively Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam will give you a vacation to remember. And of course, the pho street food will be with you, satisfying your cravings everywhere you go.

Summer suits the southern beaches like Phu Quoc, with warm seas and fewer crowds. The central coast enjoys sunny days, perfect for exploring. Its affordability and diversity make Vietnam a standout.

Prices: Visakhapatnam to Ho Chi Minh City starting from Rs 9,864 on AirAsia Berhad

4. Malaysia

Summer aligns with dry weather on the East Coast, making it a perfect time for island-hopping in Malaysia. From Kuala Lumpur’s skyline to Penang’s street art and Borneo’s rainforests, there’s always something to feast your eyes on here! Multicultural cuisine, from Malay curries to Chinese dim sum, delights foodies. It’s a fusion of urban buzz and natural beauty.

Prices: Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur starting from Rs 7,166 on AirAsia Berhad

5. Thailand

A historical and cultural center, Thailand is drier during the summer, but it’s got an appeal. For that, credit goes to Bangkok’s temples, Chiang Mai’s mountains, Phuket’s beaches, and more. The East Coast can experience rain. Summer is considered a low season to visit Thailand, but you can expect fewer tourists and lower prices if you choose to go.

Prices: Visakhapatnam to Bangkok starting from Rs 8,205 on Thai AirAsia

6. Singapore

Singapore shines with futuristic Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands, and hawker food heavens. Shop on Orchard Road or escape to Sentosa’s beaches. Summer is warm and humid but manageable with indoor attractions and air-conditioned malls. The city’s clean, green atmosphere and efficiency impress. It’s a compact, luxurious urban getaway.

Prices: Visakhapatnam to Singapore starting from Rs 8,864 on AirAsia Berhad

These 6 countries are the cheapest to visit from Visakhapatnam in May. They are sure to satisfy your wanderlust AND your budget. Which one are you planning to visit? Comment below and let us know!

Note: All the reported flight prices are sourced from Make My Trip. Some are direct flights, while others include stoppages or layovers.

