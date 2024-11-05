Singapore, or the Lion City, is a beloved international destination among travellers. And why not? With its futuristic buildings, splendid gardens, and fusion of Asian cultures, the country has an expansive tourism portfolio! Those living in Vizag can consider themselves lucky, as Scoot Airlines operates a direct flight connecting the city to Singapore in just four hours (and fifteen minutes). Want to take advantage of this opportunity and cross another exciting destination from your travel bucket list? Here’s a quick travel guide from Visakhapatnam to Singapore that will help you explore the country to the fullest!

Visa Process

Before you start planning your fun trip from Visakhapatnam to Singapore, it’s important to know the visa requirements. Indian travellers need a visa to enter Singapore, which can be obtained through authorized agents or local contacts. Submit the e-visa application at ICA’s website. Be sure to carry a printed e-visa with a barcode for entry. Here’s what you need:

A valid Indian passport (at least 6 months remaining)

A return ticket

Proof of accommodation in Singapore

Completed payment process for your visa

With a tourist visa, you can stay for up to 30 days, giving you plenty of time to enjoy Singapore’s sights.

Click here for more details about the Singapore visa requirements.

Getting There

Scoot Airlines offers direct flights from Visakhapatnam to Singapore on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Flights leave Vizag at 11:05 pm and touch down in Singapore at 5:45 am, making up four hours and ten minutes of travel time.

Must-See Spots in Singapore

The island country is a fascinating place, and there’s no end to the number of intruiging spots to visit here. However, here’s a guide to some must-see places:

1. Gardens by the Bay

The illuminated Supertree Grove and the scenic Flower Dome in this high-tech garden, which transforms into a magical light show at night, will leave an impression on you.

2. Sentosa Island

From Universal Studios to SEA Aquarium, Sentosa Island is the go-to place for family-friendly attractions and beautiful beaches.

3. Chinatown

Step into Singapore’s rich Chinese culture with its temples, shopping lanes, and delicious street food.

4. Singapore Flyer

Take in panoramic views of Singapore’s stunning skyline on this famous observation wheel.

5. Mandai River Wonders

Asia’s first river-themed wildlife park, this place is home to diverse creatures along some of the world’s major rivers.

6. National Gallery

Marvel at Southeast Asia’s largest art collection in a beautifully preserved historical building.

7. Marina Bay Sands

Visit this luxurious resort featuring an iconic infinity pool, casino, and observation deck for incredible views over Marina Bay.

Where to Shop and Eat

No trip is complete without shopping for souvenirs and trying new food! Singapore is a hub of bustling markets that are exploding with delicious food, clothes, shoes, electronics, and more.

Some of the most popular markets in Singapore are Orchard Road, Bugis Street Market, Chinatown Street Market, SCAPE Underground, So Galem Market, Maxwell Hawkers’ Centre, Geylang Serai Market & Food Centre, and Clarke Quay.

Other tips

Singapore’s affordable and efficient public transport, especially the MRT (Mass Rapid Transit), makes getting around easy. In addition to this, you can grab a Singapore Tourist Pass. It allows unlimited travel on Singapore’s basic bus services, MRT, and LRT trains for however long it’s valid.

For convenience, book a centrally-located hotel near Orchard Road for easy access to different parts of the city.

To connect to free Wi-Fi in Singapore, simply download the Wireless@SGx app and register with your foreign mobile number at any Wireless@SGx hotspot.

Before leaving the airport, consider picking up a Wi-Fi or 4G prepaid SIM card to stay connected throughout your trip. You’ll need to show your passport and mobile voucher at any M1 retail outlet or Cheers convenience store at Changi Airport to buy a SIM card. Options include data plans up to 100GB, available for 7, 12, or 28 days, and packages with local and international calling.

For added convenience, remember to carry some Singapore Dollars for purchases.

No need to worry about drinking water—tap water in Singapore is safe and meets World Health Organisation standards.

Having read this travel guide, going to Singapore from Visakhapatnam sounds exciting, right? The island country presents a very different experience compared to life in Vizag, and it’s worth visiting at least once in your lifetime!

