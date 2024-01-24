Goa is a vibrant and popular destination amongst the youth of the country, known for its amazing nightlife and pristine beaches. Indigo has started operating a direct flight from Vizag to Goa, making it easier for the travel enthusiasts and adventure seekers of Vizag to plan their Goa trip. Goa is known for its marvelous Portuguese architecture, ancient culture, and delicious local cuisine. So, pack your bags, and embark on an adventurous journey with your gang for a chill and relaxed weekend.

We have carefully crafted a four-day Goa itinerary, which is just perfect for a quick break:

Day 1: Land in Goa, check in to your accommodation, and prepare for a beach day. Head to Baga Beach or Calangute Beach for a relaxed beach day, where you can also enjoy some water sports if you are in the mood for adventure. On your way back, stroll along the Calangute markets to shop for some funky souvenirs. Head to have a chill beachside dinner and conclude the day.

Day 2: Explore North Goa and start your day by visiting the Anjuna Flea market. The Anjuna Flea Market is a great place for shopping where thousands of stalls are set up, From clothes, decor, trinkets, and shoes to jewelry, kaftans, bamboo sling bags, and tribal marks, Anjuna Flea Market is one of a kind. Spend your evening relaxing at Anjuna Beach. Visit the Chapora Fort to enjoy the panoramic views of Goa and enjoy the sunset at Vagator Beach.

Day 3: Goa certainly has more than beaches and cool restaurants, explore the other side of Goa by visiting these historical churches like St Basilica of Bom Jesus, and St Augustine Tower. In the afternoon, stroll through Fontainhas, the Latin Quarter of Panaji. Have lunch at one of the local cafes to experience authentic Goan food. Enjoy a sunset cruise on the Mandovi River.

Day 4: Take a trip to the famous Dudhsagar Waterfalls for a refreshing experience. Visit a spice plantation for a guided tour and experience a traditional Goan lunch. After a refreshing and hearty experience, head back to your accommodation. Relax, pack your bags, and have a good night’s sleep before your flight on the next day morning.

Let us know if you visit Goa from Vizag and how your trip was.

