The sun is peaking. The sea is fairly still. There is a gentle breeze, not too warm, that is causing the coconut palms to stir. How else could one describe the beauty of Goa, the jewel of the west coast? Despite being a world apart, Vizag nestled in the Eastern Ghats is similar to Goa in its own way. Drawing parallels between these two tourist destinations, here are 5 things about Goa that remind you of Vizag.

#1 Long coastline

Goa is home to several popular beaches including Baga Beach, Anjuna Beach, and Calangute Beach among others. Just like Goa, Vizag too has a line of scenic beaches in the likes of RK Beach, Tenneti Park, and Rushikonda.

#2 Adventure watersports

It is no surprise that Goa is one of the most sought-after destinations for adventure watersports in our country. From snorkeling to surfing, the beaches here offer exciting adrenaline-pumping and thrilling activities. Though Vizag still has miles to go, scuba diving in the city has picked up in the last few years, which is a welcome sign.

#3 Scrumptious seafood

Be it lobsters or king crabs, you name it and you can have it in Goa. The best part of the seafood experience in Goa is that you get to choose the fish/crabs, which would eventually be served to you. The city of destiny too provides tasty treats including the famous chepala pulusu.

#4 Colonial influence

Apart from the beaches, both the destinations played a crucial role when India was under colonial rule. While Goa reflects Portugal’s influence, Vizag, previously known as Vizagapatam shows Dutch and British influence in its architecture. Right from the churches to the administrative buildings, both Goa and Vizag showcase the historic edifices with great splendor.

#5 Hospitality of the locals

The locals of Goa are jolly and warm-hearted. Their hospitality contributed to Goa flourishing as one of the popular tourist places in the country. Vizagites too treat their guests with utmost respect.

PS: It may be noted that the views expressed here are solely of the author.