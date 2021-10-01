In yet another achievement for King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, it has ranked first, among all district hospitals in the country, for adhering to Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS). The rankings were released by NITI Aayog, on Thursday, in their report titled “Best practices in the performance of District Hospitals”.

KGH Vizag has ranked first in the category of large district hospitals, in the ratios of positioned doctors as well as positioned paramedicals. In terms of the ratio of stationed nurses, the hospital comes second behind Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi.

According to the report, KGH has 4.71 times the requisite number of doctors, 2.05 times the requisite number of nurses and 10.71 times the requisite number of paramedicals.

Here’s how this NITI Aayog report calculates the ratio of positioned doctors / nurses / paramedicals:

Ratio of doctors / nurses / paramedical staff in position to IPHS norms = Total number of positioned staff / Minimum essential manpower required

Talking about KGH, the NITI Aayog report says:

“King George Hospital, a tertiary care facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh utilizes the patient footfall and bed strength in addition to the Medical Council of India norms as a tool to determine and fill the required number of posts for various specialties.”

It’s worth noting that Andhra Pradesh has come second in terms of the percentage of district hospitals adhering to IPHS norms. This list is led by Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Goa who have all their district hospitals adhering to IPHS norms.

KGH has been one of the frontrunners in Vizag during the Covid-19 pandemic. It even hosted clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine last year.