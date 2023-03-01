A lot of things come to mind when we think about kicking back and relaxing. For some it might be turning on the TV and reclining on the couch, for others, it might be sitting on a park bench and reading their favourite book. However, an interesting and alternative option can be booking a river cruise. Rivers often offer wonderful experiences when it comes to scenery and tranquillity. What’s more? They contain a lot of beautiful wildlife in them that will leave you in awe of nature. India has many beautiful rivers and as a result, there are many options for those looking for nice and relaxing river cruises.

Here are the best river cruises in India that you can take for an unmatched relaxing journey through the captivating waters of the country.

Mandovi River Cruise

Goa is definitely one of the most beautiful places in India and this cruise is a must-try when visiting Panaji. The best time of the day to take the cruise is during the evening when the lights on the shorelines of the river glimmer and dance on the water. To add to the atmosphere, the cruise often offers Goan cultural music and dance as entertainment onboard.

Kerala Backwater Cruise

God’s own country offers some of the most stunning backwaters in the world. The beautiful tropical scenery of these places along with the serenity and tranquillity on offer make it a great place to kick back. There are two options for people looking to explore these backwaters. The houseboats of Kerala are a wonderful way to cruise around while being pampered in luxury.

Dibru Saikhowa River Cruise

This cruise is heavily focused on exploring the beautiful wildlife in the Dibru Saikhowa National Park. The houseboat cruise travels along the banks of the Brahmaputra and offers views of migratory birds, elephants and even wild horses. This experience will prove to be not just relaxing, but also very enriching.

Ganges Heritage Cruise

A cruise along India’s most sacred river is nothing but the best way to relax, and also, hopefully, gain some enlightenment. The Ganges Heritage Cruise is a six-day cruise that starts in the City of Kolkata and shows you many historical sites along the river. This is the most luxurious of all the river cruises in India.

Brahmaputra River Cruise

The City of Guwahati is the gateway to the Northeast and has many fascinating aspects to it. The river Brahmaputra runs right through the city dividing it in half. This means that both banks of the river have many exciting sights to see. There are also dinner cruises if you are looking for a more romantic experience that offers live music performances as well.

