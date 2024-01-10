Looking for your next travel destination that includes some unique experiences? Interested in exploring an underrated gem in the Indian Subcontinent? Lakshadweep, a tropical archipelago known for its pristine beaches and lush greenery, makes a perfect destination for a relaxed vacation. Explore the beautiful islands in the Arabian Sea to experience their local culture, cuisine, and marvelous Portuguese architecture. Visiting these serene tropical islands is sure to leave one with a fascinating and breathtaking experience. The best time to visit the Lakshadweep Islands is from October to March when the weather is dry and sunny. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep, during which his pictures have gone viral on social media. Here is a travel guide to plan one’s journey from Vizag to Lakshadweep.

Travel to Lakshadweep

There are two main modes of transport for one to reach Lakshadweep. The simple and convenient way is to fly from Vizag to Lakshadweep, via Hyderabad or Bangalore and a mandatory layover at Kochi. But for a more thrilling and exciting experience, you should consider traveling on a cruise. As there is no direct flight from Vizag to Kochi, one can take an evening flight with a layover either in Bangalore or Hyderabad, and reach Kochi in approximately four hours. Should one wish to take the cruise to Lakshadweep, they can embark on the cruise the following day.

Having gone all the way to Kochi, one can also spend the day visiting India’s biggest Lulu Mall for a fun shopping experience. Stop by some of Kochi’s most aesthetic cafes like Mocha Art Cafe and Loafers Corner Cafe for your afternoon and evening meals. Have a good night’s sleep and energize yourself for the cruise the next day.

Lakshadweep Cruise

There are three cruise operators; Samudram, Cornelia, and Private Yacht Charters. Samudram Cruise, operated by the Government is the most affordable option. You need a special permit to visit Lakshadweep, which can be obtained online or through the cruise operator. Upon reaching Kochi from Vizag, one can board the cruise at Kochi Port and reach Lakshadweep Islands within 20 hours. Travel on the waters of the Indian Ocean and experience calm and peace on the ship deck. If you are lucky, you can even spot some dolphins in the sea. Luxuriate in comfortable cabins, indulge in delicious meals served on deck and soak up the sun by the pool. Take part in fun-filled activities, from dance performances to movie nights under the stars.

Places to visit in Lakshadweep

The three popular Islands to visit in Lakshadweep are Kavaratti, Kalpeni, and Minicoy. If one chooses to travel via the Samudram Cruise, they can choose and customize their travel packages. One can also visit Bangaram, a teardrop-shaped Island, famous for its Bioluminescence Phenomenon that is close to Kavaratti.

The first stop is Minicoy Island, where you can engage in some adventure water sports, and even enjoy activities like scuba diving and snorkeling. You can also experience the local village life by relishing their cuisine and strolling in the streets of the Island. Visit Kavaratti Island where you can explore bustling markets, and the historic lighthouse, and witness the vibrant coral reefs through glass-bottom boat rides. Make sure to also visit the Marine Museum and Aquarium while on the Island. The third and final stop, Kalpeni Island is a haven for nature lovers, with lush coconut groves, lagoons teeming with marine life, and a laid-back vibe.

The main language spoken on the island is Malayalam, with a minority of people speaking Tamil. Immerse yourself in the warm hospitality of the locals, learn about their local culture, and savor delicious cuisine by trying tuna curry and mas huni. So, pack your bags and visit this underrated gem of India and immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind experience.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.