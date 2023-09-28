A morning tea in the enchanting land of Kashmir feels like a sip of heaven itself. As you savour the warmth of the brew, nature’s magic unfolds before your eyes. The clouds descend from the heavens, gently caressing the earth with their soft embrace, creating an ethereal landscape that stirs the soul. The winter season here is a symphony of romance, with each frosty breath igniting the heart’s passions. If you plan to make surreal memories amidst white snowscapes and misty hills of Kashmir, make note of these five must-visit tourist destinations.

We present to you five must-visit tourist destinations in and around Kashmir.

Srinagar

In Srinagar, the tree-lined Nagin Lake, the Jhelum River, and the Dal Lake are the three main bodies of water in this contemporary waterworld. Take advantage of your sea legs and immerse yourself in the community by enjoying a day or evening cruise on one of the wooden shikaris. On land, take a stroll through the 400-year-old Mughal Gardens’ terraced hillsides and shop for regional handicrafts like embroidered shawls and silks that were made by Emperor Jehangir for his wife.

Pahalgam

For many centuries, Pahalgam has been one of Kashmir’s most popular tourist destinations. It is a destination in itself, thanks to its verdant mountains, tranquil waters, and stunning scenery. The name Pahalgam in Kashmiri is a combination of “Pahal” or “Pohal,” the local term for a shepherd, and “Gaam,” meaning village. As a result, Pahalgam translates to “Shepherd’s village.” The location’s abundance of meadows and pastures may have contributed to the name.

Gulmarg

Skiers from all over the world descend on Gulmarg every winter in search of some of India’s best powder. But it’s not just a winter destination; in the spring and summer, the slopes are transformed into luxuriant meadows dotted with flowers, offering panoramic views of the Himalayas. Make a wish at the revered Baba Reshi Shrine, play a round of golf at one of the world’s highest courses, and ride the Gulmarg Gondola for even better panoramic views.

Also read: 6 top tourist destinations in India best visited between September and December

Leh-Ladakh

Ladakh is a magnificent and unexplored wonderland of the Himalayas. It is a place considered a heaven by anyone seeking to satisfy their indomitable love for adventure. Besides trekking in Ladakh, you can indulge in a series of adventure sports such as biking, water rafting, safaris, and more. Also known as the ‘Land of Passes,’ Ladakh forms an alluring part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir in India.

Jammu

Explore the magnificent Raghunath Temple, Amar Mahal Palace, and Mubarak Mandi Palace in Jammu to learn more about the area’s fascinating history. Bahu Fort and the nearby Bawe Wali Mata Temple provide views of the Tawi River. For spiritual encounters, visit the mystic Shiv Khori cave temple or the Vaishno Devi Temple. Lord Shiva is also revered at the Ranbireshwar Temple and the Peer Kho Cave Temple. Enjoy the outdoors at Surinsar and Mansar Lakes, while Patnitop and Sanasar offer the charm of a mountain town and outdoor adventures. Discover the wildlife at the Jasrota Sanctuary, explore the historical sites in Akhnur, and learn about Ramnagar Fort’s past.

Kupwara

Kupwara, a picturesque area in the Jammu and Kashmir Union region administered by India, offers a fusion of natural beauty and cultural history. To begin your stay, visit the magnificent Lolab Valley, renowned for its verdant meadows and tranquil vistas. If you’re seeking some quiet time by the river, don’t miss the Dudh Ganga and Jhelum River. Additionally, Kupwara is home to the ancient ruins of Shalkote Temple and the pristine Manasbal Lake, excellent for boating and birdwatching. Finally, interact with the friendly and inviting locals of this lovely area to learn about their culture and savour some authentic Kashmiri food.

Let us know which one of these must-visit tourist destinations in and around Kashmir you are visiting first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.