Snowfall offers a breathtaking winter spectacle, inviting travellers to step into a world adorned in a pristine white blanket. As the season ushers in its chilly embrace, these enchanting snowfall destinations in North India promise a winter wonderland experience. From the majestic peaks of the Himalayas to the charming hill stations, discover the best spots to witness nature’s ethereal dance of snowflakes, creating memories that last a lifetime.

Explore this curated list of snowfall destinations in North India where you can experience magic this winter.

Manali

Manali, nestled in the Himachal Pradesh region near Delhi, is a beloved destination for snow enthusiasts. During winter, the landscape transforms into a snowy wonderland with sloping mountains draped in pristine white. The picturesque town offers an idyllic setting for snowfall experiences, where visitors can revel in the crisp mountain air and enjoy the beauty of clear blue skies amidst the snowy scenery.

Shimla

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, enchants visitors with its breathtaking winter snowfall. This city is renowned for its panoramic views blanketed in pristine snow during the winter months. The snowy landscape transforms Shimla into a winter wonder, drawing travellers to indulge in the beauty of snow-laden streets and the charming ambience created by the gentle falling snowflakes.

Auli

Auli, situated in Uttarakhand, is a haven for skiing enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. During winter, this picturesque destination becomes a winter wonderland with abundant snowfall, offering excellent skiing opportunities against the backdrop of majestic peaks like Nanda Devi. The pure white landscape, fresh powder snow, and stunning views of the surrounding mountains make Auli a must-visit for those seeking an exhilarating snow-filled adventure.

Gulmarg

Gulmarg, a renowned ski resort town nestled in the breathtaking Kashmir Valley, experiences heavy snowfall during the winter months. The town turns into a winter wonderland, attracting skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts from around the world. The powdery snow blankets the picturesque meadows and the mighty peaks, offering a perfect backdrop for an exhilarating skiing adventure, making Gulmarg a prime destination for winter sports and snow-filled escapades.

Nainital

Nainital, located 274 kilometres from New Delhi, is a charming destination celebrated for its captivating snowfall during the winter season. Nestled in the Kumaon hills, this idyllic town transforms into a snowy paradise, captivating visitors with its serene lakes and snow-covered landscapes. The snowfall in Nainital enhances the beauty of the surrounding hills, making it a sought-after winter destination for those seeking a tranquil and snow-laden retreat.

Mussoorie

Mussoorie, the “Queen of the Hills,” nestled in the Garhwal Himalayan Ranges, transforms into a charming winter wonderland during the snowy months. Snowfall graces this picturesque hill station, adorning its scenic landscapes with a white blanket. Visitors can delight in the ethereal beauty of snow-clad mountains, and pine forests, and the romantic ambience created by the gentle fall of snowflakes, making Mussoorie an inviting destination for winter enthusiasts seeking tranquillity and natural splendour.

Narkanda

Narkanda, a quaint hill hamlet nestled in Himachal Pradesh, experiences enchanting snowfall, particularly in December. This serene destination transforms into a snowy paradise during winter, attracting visitors seeking a tranquil retreat amidst the pristine white landscape. The snowfall adds to the allure of Narkanda, offering opportunities for snow-related activities and creating a scenic backdrop of snow-covered trees and slopes for a truly magical winter experience.

Ladakh

Ladakh boasts vast, awe-inspiring landscapes and panoramic views. During winter, Ladakh experiences heavy snowfall, transforming the region into a pristine white wonderland. The snow blankets the rugged mountains and barren terrain, creating a breathtaking contrast against the clear blue skies. Adventurers and nature enthusiasts flock to Ladakh to witness and embrace the unparalleled beauty and thrill of winter in this stunning Himalayan region.

Kufri

Kufri, a charming hill station near Shimla, enjoys a winter wonderland ambience with consistent snowfall throughout the winter season. The town is a haven for snow lovers, offering opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, and other snow-related activities. The white-covered landscape is a delightful sight, attracting visitors to revel in the magic of snow amidst the picturesque mountains, making Kufri a sought-after destination for winter escapades.

Dalhousie

Dalhousie, a serene hill station in Himachal Pradesh, experiences enchanting snowfall during the winter months. The town, adorned in pristine white, becomes a magical destination for snow enthusiasts. Snowflakes gracefully drape the pine forests and Victorian-style buildings, creating a postcard-worthy setting. Visitors can enjoy the tranquil beauty of snow-covered landscapes and partake in various winter activities, making Dalhousie a delightful retreat for those seeking the allure of snow-filled scenery.

Let us know which one of these snowfall destinations in North India you are visiting first this winter.