Indulge in the winter chill and immerse yourself in the captivating beauty of North India. This region transforms into a wonderland during the winter season, featuring serene lakes and snow-capped peaks that offer a host of incredible experiences. In this guide, we will take you on a tour of the finest winter getaways in North India, allowing you to savour the romance of the season. These locations offer a diverse range of activities and scenic views to make your winter holiday truly unforgettable, whether you are a nature enthusiast, an adventure seeker, or simply looking to relax by the fire with a warm cup of chai.

Here is a list of the best winter getaways in North India that call for a trip.

Pushkar

Situated in the oldest city of North India, Pushkar is a peaceful destination located to the northwest of Ajmer, attracting thousands of travellers and devotees visiting Rajasthan. Encircled by hillocks on three sides, Pushkar and Ajmer are naturally separated by Snake Mountain, often referred to as “the rose garden of Rajasthan.” Pushkar is captivating due to its enduring architectural heritage and intriguing mythological history.

Shimla

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh in North India, once served as the summer capital during British Rule. The town is spread across multiple hills and interconnected ridges, with significant hills like Jakhu, Prospect Hill, Observatory Hill, Elysium Hill, and Summer Hill. The name Shimla’s meaning and origin are subjects of debate, but it is believed to originate from “Shyamalaya,” meaning “blue house,” possibly due to a blue slate house built by a faqir on Jakhu. Shimla is blessed with a stunning natural setting, nestled atop a vantage point, surrounded by lush meadows and snow-capped peaks.

Manali

Manali attracts adventure enthusiasts with its towering peaks and lush landscapes, offering activities such as river rafting, trekking, mountaineering, and heli-skiing. After an exhilarating adventure, you can find solace by visiting the four-storeyed Hidimba Devi Temple in a deciduous forest, just a 30-minute walk from town. You can also rejuvenate yourself in the natural hot springs bubbling up from the earth.

Kashmir

The Kashmir Valley is a region rich in natural beauty, cultural traditions, and historical significance. Indulge in delectably spiced local dishes and celebratory drinks, then burn off the calories by taking a walk on the untamed northern trekking trails. Admire the renowned houseboats of Srinagar and find a moment of introspection at the numerous holy places and temples in the area. Handcrafted items from the region, particularly carpets and textiles, make for great souvenirs.

Auli

Auli is a hill station in the Garhwal region of the North Indian state of Uttarakhand. Its name, which means “meadows,” is fitting given its topography. Auli boasts expansive and visually stunning meadows situated on a slope. It is a place where the grandeur of nature comes to life, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and abundant natural resources. Auli is connected to Joshimath town via an extensive cable car and is situated near the vibrant Badrinath Temple, a Hindu pilgrimage site, and the Valley of Flowers National Park, home to alpine flora and wildlife like red foxes and snow leopards.

Amritsar

Nestled in the heartland of Punjab, Amritsar is a significant centre for business and culture. The city is home to the revered Golden Temple, Harmandir Sahib, which serves as the spiritual and cultural hub of the Sikh faith. Pay your respects to the soldiers from Pakistan and India who participate in the evening ceremony at the Wagha Border and visit Jallian Wala Bagh, the site of the 1919 Amritsar Massacre. The Golden Temple is the centrepiece of the walled old town.

