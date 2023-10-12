The Northeast offers an immersive trekking experience with its rugged terrain, towering Himalayan peaks, meandering rivers, and lush forests, each route steeped in folklore and local stories. Whether you prefer the secluded pathways of Arunachal Pradesh, the living root bridges of Meghalaya, or the snow-covered summits of Sikkim, Northeast India provides a unique opportunity to explore the pristine countryside through its trekking destinations.

Here is a list of six trekking destinations in Northeast India that will take you through surreal sceneries and calm terrains.

Sandakphu Trek, West Bengal

The trail through this ridge, passing tiny towns, offers one of the most scenic routes in the Himalayas. The Eastern Himalayas’ allure is an additional draw for first-time visitors. Unlike most treks in India that involve camping, the Sandakphu trek provides cosy lodging options, making it ideal for beginners.

Tawang Trek, Arunachal Pradesh

Traversing the Eastern Himalayan forests with abundant pine, oak, and rhododendrons, the Bailey Trail presents stunning landscapes. You’ll be captivated by the beauty of the surroundings, occasionally spotting the majestic peaks of Gorichen and Kangto. The trek reaches its highest point at Tsela Pass, 4550 meters above sea level, passing through remote Monpa Tribe settlements, glacial rivers, clear lakes, and high mountain passes. Camping under the starry skies will leave you awestruck.

Siang Valley Trek, Arunachal Pradesh

Known as the “Land of Dawn-Lit Mountains,” Arunachal Pradesh offers the lesser-known Siang Valley trek, a journey through the stunning landscapes of the Himalayas, rivers, lakes, and valleys. The trail takes you through intriguing places, including the Adi tribal zone, offering an exciting and adventurous experience. Starting in Dibrugarh, the trek leads you through picturesque locations like Yembung, Milang, and Sessen, concluding in the Siang Valley.

Nuranang Falls Trek, Arunachal Pradesh

Located in the Tawang region, Nuranang Falls (or Bong Bong Falls) is a magnificent waterfall that descends approximately 100 meters from the Tawang River, originating from the glacial lake of Tawang. The sound of flowing water can be heard from a distance, and the falls are surrounded by lush vegetation. The best time to visit is during the monsoon season, between June and September when the water flow is at its peak. The nearby Monpa tribe reveres the waterfall for its perceived therapeutic qualities.

Phawngpui Trek, Mizoram

Phawngpui, also known as Blue Mountain, is Mizoram’s tallest peak, at 2157 meters above sea level. Though not exceptionally high, the mountains and hills of Mizoram compensate for their height with their abundance, making it the state with the least flat land in India.

Let us know which one of these trekking destinations in Northeast India you are visiting first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.