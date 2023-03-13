Kochi is a port city, just like the City of Destiny, Vizag. It is a popular tourist destination when people visit Kerala. This beautiful city is endowed with tons of cafes, heritage sites, and several other places to explore. The cafe culture in Kochi is just top-notch, with a variety of cafes serving scrumptious food. While cafes in Vizag are popular and always flocked with people, there are more that could be introduced to the city. With exquisite interiors at pristine locations, here is a list of a few cafes in Kochi we wish we had in Vizag.

Here are 6 cafes in Kochi we wish we had in Vizag.

Loafers Corner Cafe

Loafers Corner Cafe perfectly preserves the retro Fort Kochi aesthetic. The European architecture-style cafe has a classy ambience, graced with beautiful wall art and an antique collection. The window seating overlooking the street is a favourite spot among visitors. This cafe specialises in western cuisine, and has a reputation for selling the best cheesecakes in town. Chicken Mushroom Omelette, Chocolate Cake, Banana Lassi, and Banana Pancakes are some of their popular options.

Location: Princess Street, Opposite Park Avenue Hotel, Fort Nagar, Fort Kochi

Qissa Cafe

This quaint cafe is known for its cosy ambience and continental breakfast options. Qissa Cafe has a millennial set-up with vibrant seating, plants, and corners to chill with friends. The menu serves basic yet delectable food, with desserts taking the top spot. The Banoffee Pie, French Press Coffee, Chocolate Cake, and French Toast are a must-try. You can grab a book from their vast collection as you wait for your food.

Location: 18 Hotel, 18, KB Jacob Road, Opposite Police Station, Fort Nagar

Mocha Art Cafe

If you’re looking for a place with artistic interiors, good food, and calm surrounding, then this is the place. Mocha Art Cafe features an exquisite painting collection by Sara Hussain, a renowned artist from Kerala. Their menu offers a wide variety of beverages, in addition to some delightful continental options. The Signature Mocha Cafe, Fisherman’s Pasta, Club Sandwiches, and Chocolate Cakes are some of their best sellers.

Location: Synagogue Lane, Opposite Paradesi Synagogue, Jew Town, Mattancherry

Pepper House Cafe

If you’ve watched the Malayalam movie, Premam, then you’re likely to recognize this cafe. Pepper House Cafe is a cultural centre cum coffee house, with a rectangular open space in the middle. It houses a gallery, a design shop, and a library as well. They serve various refreshing drinks and delicious food. The Avacado Sandwich, Falafel Wrap, Apple Pie, and Mushroom Cream Soup are worth trying.

Location: Calvathy Road, Near Hotel Seagull, Fort Kochi

French Toast

French Toast is a go-to sweet and savoury destination among many. The cosy and artistic interiors make an excellent ambience. It is infamous for its signature strawberry-based dishes, among the variety of innovative dishes. The Strawberry Cheesecake, Burnt Basque Cheesecake, and Pizzas are top picks among visitors. This cafe is a must-visit if you happen to be in Kochi.

Location: Street B, Ambikapuram Road, Panampilly Nagar

Kashi Art Cafe

Kashi Art cafe has a relaxed atmosphere, with an amalgamation of gallery space and casual cafe. Their walls are embellished with artworks by Indian and international artists. This cafe is a popular spot among tourists and locals alike. Their in-house chocolate cake is a must-try, apart from their wide range of sandwiches, salads, cakes and pies. This place would be a great addition, to the cafes in Vizag.

Location: Burger Street, Near Police Station, Fort Nagar, Fort Kochi

