The Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) is gearing up to organise a colourful expo, the Weaves and Crafts Bazaar, from 15 March to 17 March 2023 here in Vizag. The three-day event would be hosted at the Gandhi Community Centre, Daspalla Hills, from 10:30 AM to 7 PM.

The exhibition-cum-sale will feature a wide range of well-curated weave and crafts products. Around 15 weaves and eight crafts artisans across the country will be participating in the exhibition. The much-anticipated expo promises to meet your shopping needs for the upcoming Ugadi festive season with a plethora of textiles, handlooms, handicrafts, and much more. CCAP aims to bolster local artisans who make eco-friendly weaves, thereby supporting a sustainable lifestyle through Weaves and Crafts Bazaar.

The AP Crafts Council expo in Vizag will undoubtedly leave you spellbound with exquisite and vibrant collections of traditional weaves and handmade crafts. The myriad of 15 weaves that will be displayed at the bazaar includes Abhihaara, Bobbili Sarees, Gopalpur Tusser, Jyoti Acharya, Maniabandha, Perawan, Ponduru Khadi, Pulugurtha Handlooms, Sankari, Sri Devi Handlooms, Tarsh, the Boho Collection, Venkatagiri Sarees, and Woven Lab. Eye-catchy craft works include Banjara needlework, Bibaji bangles, leather puppetry, pallet, Project 1000, Potli DIY, Saubhik Daw, and Pal leaf basketry.

Be sure to not miss out on the array of alluring collections at this exhibition!

Date: 15 March to 17 March 2023

Timings: 10:30 AM to 7 PM

Location: Gandhi Community Centre, Daspalla Hills, Near Jagannath Swami Temple, Visakhapatnam

