The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be organising a series of events to engage the public during the G20 Summit meetings in Vizag. They initiated their talent hunt program, Vedhika- Vizag Got Talent, at RK Beach to involve the youth of the city.

The civic body kickstarted the show last week, which will be held every Saturday and Sunday. Those interested can showcase their dance, music, singing, and mimicry talents at the program by registering for free. The corporation has also provided a Whatsapp helpline for the youth to enrol. A senior official at GVMC stated that they received around 600 registrations during the first three days. Youth from various parts of the city enthusiastically showcased their talent. He also noted that the locals are gifted with talent but lack the platform to showcase it. Hence, this program is being conducted to identify and bring out their gifts, he added.

GVMC also plans to organise competitions, such as essay writing, painting, and elocution in educational institutes, ahead of the G20 Summit meetings in Vizag.

The G20 Summit meetings are scheduled for 28 and 29 March 2023. The group meetings will involve a series of sessions discussing urban infrastructure, economic growth, the future of financing, increasing private financing participation, and more. Around 200 delegates from 40 countries are expected to partake in this. The AP state government has sanctioned a budget of 50 crores, while other departments are investing 100 crores for the beautification works around the city.

