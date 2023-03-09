The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and other departments are making necessary arrangements for the upcoming G20 Summit meetings. The meetings are scheduled to take place on 28 and 29 March 2023.

The AP State Government sanctioned a budget of Rs 50 crore, while other departments pitched in Rs 100 crore for the arrangements, which are expected to be wrapped up in two weeks.

The meetings are being held in order to discuss the various aspects of Vizag’s future. The discussions will include urban infrastructure, economic growth, the future of financing, increasing private financing, participation and more. Sustainable energy infrastructure and social inequalities in cities will also be discussed during the sessions. Around 200 delegates from 40 countries are expected to take part in the G20 Summit meetings in Visakhapatnam

GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu stated that the beautification works are going at a rapid pace. Mural paintings, road laying, footpath renovation, new beach stretch development, beach cleaning, and median development are some of the works being carried out as part of the renovation. The newly developing beaches will feature seating benches, parking facilities, CCTV Coverage, toilets, and other public amenities.

On 22 February 2023, GVMC held a review meeting discussing all the necessary requirements for the G20 Summit meetings in Visakhapatnam. They discussed arrangements for the welcoming ceremony, transportation, accommodation, and protocol duties for officials to follow. Commissioner Raja Babu inspected beautification works across the city while making several suggestions.