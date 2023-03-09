Vizagites and their love for food is a never-ending concept. We are always in search of new places we can try out and satisfy our appetites in the best way possible. And thankfully, the city is packed with places that pamper us with flavourful delicacies of our liking. Some such restaurants in Vizag serve the best kebabs that cannot be missed. From new openings like Smokey’s Doner Kebab to Vizag’s all-time favourite Kebabalicious, this list contains some such places that serve the best and mouthwatering kebabs. So Vizagites, look no further and read through our list to find out what these places are.

Here is a list of the food outlets that serve the best kebabs in Vizag.

Smokey’s Doner Kebab

Doner Kebab is a Turkish delicacy that has been popularised worldwide. Smokey’s Doner Kebab brings the taste of authentic kebabs and much more to our snack palette. This new eatery in Vizag has made the citizens a fan of their flavours in a short while. Apart from the kebabs, they specialise in Chinese cuisine. It is recommended to have a taste of their signature Chicken Doner Kebab and Mexican Rice. They offer other Mediterranean delicacies like Falafel Rolls, Chicken Pita Durrum Rolls, Broccoli & Potato Soup, and more.

Location: Beside KV School back gate, Thatichetlapalem, Akkayyapalem

Olive Grill

With flavour-packed delicacies, the Olive Grill has become one of Vizag’s favourite eateries. Specialising in North Indian, Chinese, and Sichuan cuisines, it is a great place to enjoy some appetizing kebabs. Garlic Chicken and Ginger Chicken from their menu are worth a try. It is recommended to try their Veg Manchuria, Chicken Roll, Egg Shezwan Fried Rice, and Veg Manchuria Fried Rice for a quick bite.

Location: Behind Eenadu, AMG Hospital Road, Seethammadhara

Kebabalicious

Kebablicious will leave you content with a wide range of appetising kebabs. Each delicacy from their menu is jam-packed with aromas and spices, which are a treat to the sense. It would be a regret to miss out on their Chicken Malai Kebab, Chicken Hariyali Kebab, Chicken Peri Peri Kebab, and Chicken Garlic Kebab. Aside from serving Kebabs, this stall is renowned among Vizag foodies for its momos.

Locations: Chinna Waltair Main Road. Near Alwardas Grounds, MVP Colony.

Barkaas

If you are looking for an authentic Arabic-style dining experience in Vizag, Barkaas is your destination. Serving a range of mouth-watering delicacies from Arabian and North Indian cuisines, Barkass is one of Vizag’s favourite places to have mandi. Kebab delicacies like Lebanese Grill, Turkish Grill, Al Faham, and Chicken Jafrani Kebab from their menu are a must-have.

Location: 6th Lane, Dwaraka Nagar

Bombay Restaurant

Bombay Restaurant is one of Vizag’s oldest and most renowned places to dine. This Vizag-exclusive restaurant has three branches across the city, which are ever bustling with foodies. While the restaurant is well-loved by Vizagites for its biryani, they also serve some of the best Kebabs in town. For an appetizing experience, try out their Chicken Pahadi Kebab, Chicken Peshawari, Chicken Kalmi Kebab, Chicken Afghani Kebab, Chicken Malai Kebab and many more. The list of delicacies just goes on!

Location: Waltair Main Road, Ram Nagar

Majlis Darbar

Another well-known restaurant in Vizag catering delectable Arabian delicacies is the Majilis Darbar. Chicken Grill Fry, Apollo Fish, and Chicken Tikka Kebab are their must-try delicacies. For the best filling yet delicious meal, try out their range of Chicken, Mutton, and Fish Mandi.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

