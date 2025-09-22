Kulfi in Vizag: Top Spots for Authentic and Creamy Treats

Kulfi- The OG frozen Desert!

Vizag is known for its spicy and bold cuisine. No matter what time of day, you can always spot a food joint that dishes out aromatic and spice-laced food. While mouthwatering food is a constant craving, there is also a pull for having something sweet at the end of the day. In the culinary world, no authentic Indian dish is complete without the traditional Indian frozen dessert – Kulfi. It is one of the most beloved frozen desserts and a must-try for any foodie. Here are some of the best places in Vizag to relish authentic Kulfi; each of these places offers a unique flavor and experience.

1. Mumbai Kulfi (Ram Nagar)

Mumbai Kulfi is a standout spot for Kulfi lovers. This place has an innovative take on this traditional treat. It has an expansive 50-flavour variety, including Frozen Coffee, Gulab Gulkand, Mango, and Lychee. For diabetic people with sugar restrictions, it has sugar-free options. Mumbai Kulfi redefines the Kulfi experience. They provide options to choose between stick, slice, or pot kulfi. Not to mention the quirky twist of their OG Banarasi Paan Kulfi. This dessert parlor is a haven for those seeking the best kulfi in Vizag, along with variety and authenticity in every creamy bite.

2. Kulfi House (Madhavadhara)

Another notable destination for Kulfi enthusiasts is Kulfi House. Kulfi House in Vizag is famed for its rich, creamy texture, this spot serves classic flavors like Kesar Pista and Rabdi alongside modern twists. It has a growing popularity on food delivery platforms like Zomato. This highlights its consistent quality and appeal. As a branded Kulfi place in the city, Kulfi House in Vizag is a go-to for locals and tourists craving a refreshing Indian frozen dessert after a meal or beach stroll.

3. Zaffran (Hotel Novotel, Maharani Peta)

Zaffran in Novotel offers a fine dining kulfi experience. This novelty spot specializes in North Indian cuisine. Kulfi is the most celebrated dessert finale here, for its perfectly crafted Mughlai and Awadhi dishes. Their Kulfi is often paired with sticky dates pudding. This frozen dessert is presented here as an opulent and creamy delicacy served in sophisticated ambiance. It is ideal for family outings or special occasions with loved ones.

4. The Rasoi near YMCA

This Kulfi place introduces an innovative egg kulfi, blending traditional milk-based kulfi with a creamy, egg-infused texture for a unique fusion. The Rasoi is a perfect spot for adventurous foodies seeking a modern twist on a classic dessert.

Those looking forward to a street-food vibe, can enjoy Kulfi’s from the mobile kulfi vendor parked opposite The Park Hotel. It is a local favorite in the area and also has a wide variety of kulfis’. Available in plain and dry fruit variants, this vendor’s kulfi is simple yet authentic. It is often sold out quickly due to its high demand and a must-try for those exploring Vizag’s beachside food scene.

To summarize, these spots ranging from street vendors to upscale restaurants, showcase Vizag’s vibrant kulfi culture. It ensures a delightful experience for every palate. If you have a sweet tooth or an ardent dessert lover, do visit these 6 best places in Vizag for some soul-soothing deserts.

