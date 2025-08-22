It’s true, we Vizagites love our punugulu, dosa, and muri mixture. Sometimes, however, the heart strays at the thought of an utterly butter-ly Aloo Paratha, a mouth-watering Chole Bhature, or a crisp Kachori. Whether you’re a born Vizagite or someone from elsewhere who has found home in this city, check out these 9 restaurants in Vizag that do excellent North Indian food:

1. Masaledaar Desi Rasoi

Located in Dwaraka Nagar, Masaledaar Desi Rasoi is a draw for vegetarians. The menu celebrates the earthy richness of Punjabi food. Known for its interiors and authentic vibe, it offers one of the few fine-dining North Indian experiences in Vizag, other than Zaffran in Novotel.

From masala papad and seekh kebabs to dhaba-style paneer, sarson da saag, butter chicken and lasooni palak, the spread here is as authentic as it gets. Prices are slightly higher, but the quality and service justify it.

2. Rajasthan Sharma Bhojanalaya

Serving real North Indian food since 1995, this place is perfect for Rajasthani cuisine lovers. From besan kadhi, kadhi pakoda, and gajar mutter to missi roti, mooli paratha, and sweet lassi, the food feels straight from a Rajasthani kitchen. Their thali, complete with churma, baati, dal makhani, curry, and papad, is a must-try!

3. Sweet India

A crowd-favourite in Vizag, Sweet India is the go-to spot for North Indian snacks and namkeens! Samosa chaat, dhokla, onion kachori, dahi puri, vada pav, kulcha chola, malpua, and jalebi, you can find it all and more here. Sweet India also offers Gujarati namkeens like ghatiya, methi suhali, bhakarwadi, and bhujiya. Always buzzing with customers, this place captures the lively spirit of North Indian street food.

4. New Dhaba City Punjab

Close to the airport (there’s another branch in Gajuwaka), New Dhaba City Punjab serves hearty Punjabi food with rich flavours and generous portions. Once known for its outdoor village-style seating, it now has comfortable indoor dining. Their kheema or gobi paratha with dal makhani, methi chaman, or aloo palak, followed by their special Punjabi kheer, is a complete comfort meal.

5. Laddu Gopal

A landmark for sweet lovers, Laddu Gopal offers a mix of sweets, cakes, and namkeens. But it’s in the evenings that the place comes alive with its chaat corner, aromatic with North Indian evening snacks. Their showstopping Amritsari chole-kulche is an absolute delight.

6. Hotel Pawan Putra Grand

Located near the railway station, this hotel has a dedicated Rajasthani restaurant that also serves North Indian staples. A comforting meal here could be their onion paratha with dal tadka and chana fry, a simple but soulful combination.

7. Lunchbox – Eatsure Food Court

If you’re looking for fuss-free North Indian meals, Lunchbox at Eatsure Food Court, Madhurawada, is perfect. Their paratha, rumali roti, kulcha, and rice boxes come paired with curries like dal makhani, pindi chole, rajma masala, and paneer lababdar. This spot is ideal for a quick, wholesome bite.

8. Legends Of Punjab

Living up to its name, Legends of Punjab by Pepperazi offers a delightful Punjabi food spread alongside Continental cuisine and traditional chaats. From muli and onion cheese parathas to gol gappas, raj kachori, dal bhalla, malai tandoori kebabs, butter chicken and tandoori chicken masala, the variety ensures something for every mood. Wash your meal down with a lassi for the ultimate experience.

8. Zaffran, Novotel

Novotel’s Zaffran is a rare fine-dining experience like no other for North Indian and Mughlai food lovers. With its regal ambience and curated menu, it’s perfect for special occasions. Signature dishes include murgh malai tikka, murgh tikka makhani, and almond rabdi cake.

Whether you’re feasting at New Dhaba City Punjab, devouring streetside at Laddu Gopal, or eating upscale at Zaffran, there’s plenty of north Indian food in Vizag. From warm dal baati to spicy chole bhature, these restaurants bring the flavours of the North right to the coast.

