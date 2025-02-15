In Vizag, any non-vegetarian’s love for chicken is met with fervor, with street stalls and legendary eateries serving up lip-smacking delicacies that have stood the test of time. Whether you’re craving something crispy, spicy, or grilled to perfection, the city has something to tasty to offer. If you haven’t tried these five iconic chicken dishes in Visakhapatnam, it’s time to add them to your eat list!

1. Chicken 555 at Mega’s 555

There’s nothing quite like digging into a plate of sizzling hot Chicken 555 on a breezy Vizag evening. Situated near RK Beach Road, Mega’s 555 is a local favorite, especially for those who love spice.

This dish serves up long strips of chicken, deep-fried to crispy perfection and tossed in a medley of bold sauces. Affordable and packed with flavor, it’s no surprise that this spot is a go-to for quick non-veg bites!

Location: Pandurangapuram

2. Cheekulu (Chicken Skewers) at AS Raja Road stretch

If you’re a fan of juicy, flame-grilled meat, the chicken skewers beside AS Raja Grounds should be on your radar.

Locally known as Cheekulu, these succulent skewers are seasoned to perfection, grilled over an open flame, and served fresh off the fire. The irresistible smoky aroma and the spice-infused flavors make this a must-try.

Location: Beside AS Raja Grounds

PS: You can also find this delicacy being sold at Night Food Court in Old Jail Road.

3. Chicken Corn Dog at Taj’s Korean Street Food Truck

A relatively new addition to this list of favorites is Chicken Corn Dog from Taj’s Korean Street Food Truck.

Crunchy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and drizzled with their signature spicy sauces, this street-style delight is a perfect snack to munch on while exploring the city.

Location: Beach Road, East Point Colony

4. Chicken Fry Piece Biryani at Hotel Muntaj

Hotel Muntaj and its legendary biryani is well-known among food lovers. Established in 1974 in S Kota, this iconic restaurant has been serving its signature Chicken Fry Piece Biryani for decades.

Situated along the Vizag-Araku route, it has been a popular pit stop for film crews and travelers alike. Of course, you don’t need to travel that far to try this iconic dish as Hotel Muntaj has a branch in Vizag today.

Location: H B Colony

5. Chicken Pakodi at Bismillah Chicken Pakodi Centre

A small yet mighty street-side eatery near Chinna Waltair, Bismillah Chicken Pakodi Centre is a crowd-puller, and for all the right reasons. Run by a man named Ahmad, this humble stall dishes out crispy, deep-fried chicken pakodi that is as visually tempting as it is delicious.

With its signature bright red hue and an aroma that draws in passersby, this pakodi is the perfect evening snack, whether you’re winding down on a weekday or gearing up for a weekend feast.

Location: Chinna Waltair, Opposite Prince Apartments

Whether you’re a foodie or a visitor exploring the city’s street food culture, these cult-favourite chicken dishes in Visakhapatnam deserve a spot on your food itinerary. So, the next time hunger strikes, you know exactly where to go for a good meal!

