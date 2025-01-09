The City of Destiny is best known for its fancy cafes and masala-loaded food, but do you know what satisfies a Vizagite’s heart and tummy at the end of the day? The street food!!! From warm chai made in earthen pots to crunchy punugulu dipped in allam (ginger) chutney, the street food of Vizag will make you go on a yummy ride. However, having too many options to eat from might be a bit confusing, so here is a complete one-day guide to satiate your soul with the best street food places in Vizag!

Chicken Dosa at Amma Tiffins

Every good day starts with great food, and when it comes to breakfast, there is no room for compromise! If you want to start your day right, then try Chicken Dosa at Amma Tiffins near Rushikonda. It is always bustling with crowd, and people go crazy over their Ghee Karampodi Idly and Chicken Dosa. So, better visit this place as early as possible!

Location: Amma Tiffins, Opposite Rushi Valley Restaurant

If you are looking for budget-friendly lunch spots to have hot and hearty biriyani these are out check out our top picks!

LIC Building Punugulu

If it’s LIC then Punugulu is a must-try! This street food place in Visakhapatnam has had people drooling over it for years. Pairing these crispy round hot punugulu with ginger chutney and podi will take your all worries away!

Location: Opposite LIC building, RTC complex

Pani Puri opposite CMR Jewellery

How can this list not have a place for the best crunchy, spicy, and tangy panipuri? To all those Pani Puri lovers out there, if you haven’t tried this spot, then you must! This panipuri stall, opposite the CMR Jewellery showroom, is one of the favourite spots for panipuri lovers in Vizag!

Location: CMR Jewellery, Sampath Vinayak Temple Road

Dum Chai at Dum Tea in MVP Colony

Sipping on the delicious delight that is Dum Chai at Dum Tea stall, with the lingering spicy gingery taste in the throat will instantly refresh your mood! With rich Rajasthani flavours and the aroma of earthen pots, this beverage will leave you with an unforgettable aftertaste!

Location: Dum Tea, Beside AS Raja Grounds

Madras Filter Coffee

Not a chai person? Vizag’s coffee scene got you covered! There are several coffee places that you can try out in Vizag. One of the best among them is filter coffee topped with decoction at Madras Filter Coffee, which gives a perfect dopamine hit!

Location: Madras Filter Coffee, RK Beach

Taj’s Korean Street Food

If you drool over the yummy ramen that you see in Korean dramas and Anime then this is the perfect spot for you! Their Ramen, topped with a special sauce, at this place is famous among the spicy food lovers of Visakhapatnam! (PS: Don’t forget to take a water bottle!)

Location: Taj’s Korean Street Food, Opposite The Park Hotel

Vintage Kruffles at Night Food Court

How can a street food tour in Vizag end without a dessert? The recently opened Vintage Kruffles at RTC Complex is a budget-friendly yummy waffle place. As the Night Food Court is open till 2:00 pm, you can explore more yummy seafood, chicken items and even homemade biriyani and other options!

Location: Old Jail Road Night Food Court, RTC Complex

These are a few good street food places in Vizag that you can try out, but there are a lot more spots that we have missed on the list. Comment below and let us know if you need a part 2!

