Filter coffee is not just a beverage but an important part of everyday life. There’s no better way to start the day than with a cup of filter coffee to rejuvenate both the body and soul. The aromatic smell itself makes our sleep fade away, energizing us for the day ahead. Whether you’re stressed out and want to unwind, or simply in need of a strong, comforting beverage, filter coffee caters to every mood. With that being said, let’s see some of the best filter coffee spots in Visakhapatnam where you can enjoy this authentic South Indian delicacy.

1. Kumbakonam Degree Coffee

There is no way for a filter coffee lover to not know this place. Situated right opposite the shores of RK Beach, Kumbakonam Degree Coffee brings the authentic taste of Chennapatnam (Chennai) to the City of Destiny. The rich flavour of their coffee will make you want to revisit this place again and again.

Location: Near Sri Kali Matha Temple, RK beach

2. Madhuma Cafe

A filter coffee tastes better when you have something to go with it. If you agree with this idea, Madhuma Cafe is the spot for you. Try their filter coffee with their famously mouth-watering Cream Malai Bun – it’s just the cherry on top!

Location: Satyam Junction, Seethammadhara

3. Madras Filter Coffee

Bringing Tamil Nadu’s special breed recipe to Vizag, Madras Filter Coffee is one of the finest destinations for filter coffee lovers. Offering a wide range of coffees, teas, shakes and mojitos without burning a hole in your pocket is their speciality.

Location: Right next to House of Spices, MVP Road.

4. Coimbatore Filter Coffee

Bored with regular filter coffee? Then, how about adding a premium touch to it? Coimbatore Premium Filter Coffee, served in copper vessels, will delight your senses with its heavenly taste.

Location: Besides Laddu Gopal, MVP Double Road

5. Cha Kafe

With a wide range of flavourful coffee and teas, Cha Kafe is a haven for tea and coffee connoisseurs. As you enjoy their filter coffee and other delicacies, the gorgeous glassware and cosy ambience are sure to steal your heart.

Location: Near GVMC school, Chinna Waltair

If a good idea starts with a fresh mind, great ideas start with a cup of perfect filter coffee! Try the best filter coffee in Visakhapatnam at these spots and let us know if we missed any of your favorites in this list!

