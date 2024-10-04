Delicious foods have one thing in common: they have a way of getting all over you. Whether it’s a hefty sub sandwich, a juicy mango, or a sticky, syrupy kaja – this principle applies. When it comes to kajas, there’s something truly special about biting into this treat and having the sweet syrup explode in flavour inside your mouth. In Vizag, where traditional Andhra sweets are celebrated, kajas hold a cherished spot. Luckily, the kajas you’ll find here live up to the love they receive. Here’s a look at some of the best spots for the juiciest kajas in Visakhapatnam.

1. Swagrama Foods

An iconic bakery, Swagrama Foods (also known as Swagruha Foods) has been delighting customers since the early 1900s. Their kajas are a beloved treat across Vizag, known for their irresistible taste.

2. New Sri Srivarma Sweets

Vizagites may have heard of Sri Siva Rama Sweets, an old authentic sweets shop in Visakhapatnam that’s famous for its Milk Cake. The renovated New Sri Sivarama Sweets is equally reputed for the quality and taste it offers. One of its many specialities is the Kaja, which is available in five different varieties, including Kova Kaja, Mandatha Kaja, Kakinada Kaja, Tapeshwaram Kaja, and Bellam Kova Kaja.

3. Subbaya Gari Hotel

Kakinada’s iconic Subbayya Gari Hotel made its way to Vizag a few years back. Famous since the 1950s, this hotel has acquired a name for serving up authentic Andhra delicacies – kajas being one among them!

4. Mohan Sweets

Mohan Sweets in Gajuwaka is a local favourite, particularly for its famous Khova Kaja. Along with this, their classic Kaja, dripping in sugary goodness, remains a hit with Vizagites.

5. Sri Gruhalaxmi Home Foods

Sri Gruhalaxmi Home Foods, established in 2000, is a well-loved spot for traditional South Indian sweets and savouries. Their Kaja and Mini Kaja, dipped generously in sweet syrup will undoubtedly satisfy your cravings.

6. Bezawada Home Foods

Founded in 1990, Bezawada Home Foods is another top sweet shop in Vizag. Known for their extensive range of sweets and snacks, their kaja and bobbatlu are especially popular with locals.

Whether it’s for a special occasion or a craving for something sweet, kajas from these seven places in Visakhapatnam simply hit the spot! Make sure to try them out at least once in your life!

