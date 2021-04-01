Many famous sweets are named after the locality of their origin. From Kakinada Gottam Kaja to Bandar laddu, there are many sweets, yet to be discovered, that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Here, we take you on a sinfully delicious trip of 11 trademark sweets from Andhra Pradesh.

11 trademark sweets from Andhra Pradesh

#1 Kakinada Gottam Kaja

Kakinada Gottam Kaja, with its crispy texture, makes your mouth drool.It is one of the most famous sweets of Kakinada. In fact, it was Chittipedi Kotaiah who had migrated to Kakinada, from Tenali, and started selling this dessert many years ago.

#2 Tapeswaram Madatha Kaja

The method this sweet is made will surely amaze anyone. It comes with multiple layers, deep-fried and dipped in a sugary syrup. Madatha Kaja originated from Tapeswaram village, in East Godavari, thereby bringing name and fame to the place.

#3 Aatreyapuram Putharekulu

Making Pootharekulu is an art. The thin rice starch layer, made with clarified butter, when added with jaggery/sugar, dry fruits, and nuts, melts your mouth. This age-old famous sweet has its origin in Aatreyapuram, East Godavari.

#4 Sarpavaram Mamidi Thandra

One thing that strikes your mind when it’s summer is mango and aam papad (Mamidi Thandra). This jelly-like sweet is made from mango pulp mixed with sugar or jaggery solution. Mamidi Thandra made in Sarpavaram, of East Godavari District, is known for its yumminess.

#5 Rajhmundry Gangaraju Palakova

Next to Putharekulu, Gangaraju Palakova stands out for its taste and it’s a dream sweet for everyone. Started by Sri Gnagaraju Garu and Smt Satyavathi in 1953, Gnagaraju Dairy is still famous for its mouth-watering kova.

#6 Tirupati Laddu

Tirupati laddu, and Tirupati gundu, have an irreplaceable place in Telugu people’s hearts. No matter how hard it is, devotees would patiently wait to get their hands on Srivari Tirupati Laddu from the prasadam counter. The ghee laddu, which is larger in size than the usual laddu, certainly has a uniquely divine taste.

#7 Annavaram Prasadam

Annavaram Prasadam, which is in golden colour, is offered to Satyanarayana Swamy. It is made with broken wheat semolina and jaggery. The taste is simply remarkable. Anyone passing through Annavaram should certainly not miss this local specialty.

#8 Bandar Laddu

Bandar Laddu comes with a mild sweetness, and extreme softness, overloaded with ghee. This sweet is originates from Machilipatnam in Krishna District. The recipe was initially called Bondili when prepared by the Rajputs of Rajasthan when they were migrated to Machilipatnam.

#9 Nellore Malai Kaja

Malai Kaja; originating from Nellore, looks similar to Gulab Jamun but tastes different. The juicy soft textured sweet is made of sweet milk, sugar, and maida flour. It is also made with kova batter sometimes to give a delicious twist to its taste.

#10 Madugala Halwa

This halwa has its origin from a small village; Madugala in Visakhapatnam. The 127-year-old recipe still rules the hearts of people. The halwa, made with wheat milk and jaggery to the soft texture; is also garnished with cashew nuts.

#11 Penugonda Kajjikayalu

Finishing our delectable list of trademark sweets from Andhra Pradesh is a crowd favourite. The craze for Penugonda Kajjikayalu has remained the same for 40 years. It is a stuffed sweet dipped in a sugary, or jaggery, syrup. This crispy sweet from Penugonda town, in West Godavari, will steal your heart for sure.