Rajasthan is best known for its royal and rich heritage, which reflects in its cuisine. Authentic Rajasthani dishes consist of crunchy breads, spicy gravies, tangy drinks, and various other savoury delicacies. The use of local spices and dairy products, especially ghee, brings a unique flavour to the platter. Lucky for us, there are quite a few Rajasthani restaurants in Visakhapatnam that serve the mouthwatering cuisine of the state.

5 Rajasthani restaurants you must try in Visakhapatnam

#1 Kanhaji Restaurant

Kanhaji’s Dal Baati Churma and Missi Rotis will leave you licking your fingers. With a seating capacity of approximately 40 members, Kanhaji has a cosy environment to it. Their menu also includes Chinese delicacies, North Indian, and Veg thalis.

Where: South Jail Road, Allipuram.

#2 Shree Shyam

If you don’t want to overwhelm yourself with a completely new dish, head on to Shree Shyam and indulge in the same old dal, roti, and sabji with a Rajasthani flair. The thali here consists of simple yet mouthwatering dishes like dal fry, soft pulkas, steaming hot rice, and their famous ‘aloo’ fry. Accompaniments like onions, lemon, papad, and pickle make this even more special.

Where: Daba gardens

#3 Ganapati Restaurant

This restaurant serves everything North. From Bengali to Rajasthani Thali, you will want to keep coming back to Ganapati. They are famous for their soothing Masala Khichdi, simple yet delicious. If you thought potatoes were versatile, check out what Ganapati can do with Paneer! With Kaju Paneer, Kadai Paneer, Palak Paneer among others, this place attracts people from throughout the city.

Where: Beside Jothee Theatre Ladies Gate, Dabagardens

#4 Rajasthani Dhaba

Famous for its Ghee Takkar, a larger variant of roti topped with desi ghee, Rajasthani Dhaba is a favourite among many. Indulge in a plate of Palak Paneer or Methi Chaman to go with the delicious Ghee Takkar. Order a glass of tangy masala ‘Chaas’ and you are golden.

Where: Leela Mahal Up road, Allipuram

#5 Hotel Jaipur

As the name suggests, the restaurant at Hotel Jaipur brings authentic Rajasthani cuisine straight from its capital. Be it Gatte ki Sabji, Dal Bati Churma or the simple Missi roti.

Where: Gantasala road, Allipuram