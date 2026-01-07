Best desserts in Vizag: must-try dessert places!

Vizag is known for its comforting, calm nature and sweet, welcoming people. Over time, it has also earned a name for its equally delightful desserts. From cozy ice cream shops to extravagant cafés, Vizag ensures that no one feels left out. And the city has a lot more to offer than just brownies and sundaes. We’re here with a curated list of the best dessert places and must-try desserts in Vizag.

Here is a list of the best desserts in Vizag and where to find them;

1. Blueberry Tres Leches – Upland Bistro

This elevated, light yet filling dessert is a combination of an airy sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk—condensed milk, evaporated milk, and cream—topped with a rich blueberry purée and the goodness of real, whole blueberries.

Where to find: Upland Bistro, Waltair Uplands, Ram Nagar.

2. Creme Brulee – FoodEx, Upland Bistro

The hallmark of this French dessert, which translates to burnt cream, is the contrasting textures of the creamy custard and the brittle, caramelised sugar topping. A hard, caramelised layer of sugar sits atop the creamy custard and is meant to be broken, allowing the custard to ooze out.

Where to find: Food Ex, Siripuram, or Upland Bistro, Waltair Uplands, Ram Nagar.

3. Chocolate Chip pastry- Caketime Vizag.

This rich, chocolatey, pastry is a combination of moist chocolate sponge cake covered in rich icing and chocolate truffle, with a generous amount of choco chips filled between every layer and on the outer layer of the cake.

Where to find: Caketime Vizag, last bus stop, H.B.Colony.

4. Chocolate Avalanche – Chocolate Room

Similar to a lava cake, but more explosive, the chocolate avalanche is a rich chocolate cake-based dessert filled with gooey, thick filling that avalanches when cut open, topped in a sundae-like way with everything chocolate.

Where to find: Chocolate Room, MVP Double Road, Venkojipalem.

5. Mud Premium Cake – Fresh Choice

This extravagant, densely chocolatey cake is known for its premium thick chocolate ganache and rich chocolate cake sponge. The almost solid creamy thick ganache is spread in generous amounts, layer after layer, to ensure the ultimate chocolate heaven experience.

Where to find: Fresh Choice, near Siripuram Junction.

This list of best desserts in Vizag will set the bar as high as it can get. While most of these deserts are chocolatey and creamy, others are milky, fruity, and light. Fancy additions like Tres leches and creme brulee might even make it to your list of favorite desserts.