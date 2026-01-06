5 non-alcoholic party alternative drinks for non-drinkers!

Not everyone at a party wants an alcoholic drink, and that’s perfectly okay. Today, non-drinkers are looking for fun, flavorful, and stylish alternatives that help them feel just as included. They deserve party drinks better than soft drinks or energy drinks. Non-drinkers want options that feel grown-up, refreshing, and made for social moments. That’s where thoughtfully crafted non-alcoholic drinks, like Coolberg, truly stand out. Here is a list of non-alcoholic party drink and alternatives that non-drinkers can try in place of regular party drinks!

Non-alcoholic party drinks to try during house parties!

1. Coolberg

This non-alcoholic fruit -flavoured beer is a refreshing drink that comes in multiple fruit flavours, including cranberry, peach, and strawberry, along with other exotic flavours such as ginger, mint, and malt. This drink is completely alcohol-free and can be consumed by all ages and pregnant women. However, paediatricians suggest keeping it away from young kids as the packaging and high sugar levels may glamorise and encourage alcohol consumption.

2. Jimmy’s Cocktails

Serving as a base for many alcoholic drink flavours like Cosmopolitan , Margarita and Sex on the Beach, these alcohol-free spirits can be used as alcohol mixers or can be consumed as mocktails. The brand places special emphasis on the usage of natural sweeteners, only low-calorie ingredients and the highest quality ingredients.

3. Budweiser 0.0

Although the brand is best known for its alcoholic beverages, it has also introduced a non-alcoholic variant called Budweiser 0.0, or simply Budweiser 0. As the name suggests, it contains zero alcohol.

4. Toyo Kombucha

Originating in India, this certified brand produces non-alcoholic kombucha using fermented green tea and tea leaves with zero sugar. They come in several flavours, including strawberry, lemon grass, exotic peach, cranberry, and ginger lemon.

5. Heineken

Heineken offers a specific version, which is their only non-alcoholic drink called Heineken 0.0, making it safe for drinking before driving and even for expectant mothers.

While non-alcoholic party drink alternatives like Moi Soi, Mogu Mogu, basil drinks, or energy drinks like Monster Energy are common, not every non-drinker wants to sip on them all night, especially when they don’t feel special enough for a celebration. This list of drinks will ensure they feel just as included and get into the party spirit.

