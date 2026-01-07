Flying kites this Sankranthi? Using Chinese manja could land you in jail!

City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi has warned against the sale, storage, transportation, and use of Chinese manja during the Sankranthi festival.

In a press note issued, the CP said: “There is a complete ban on it under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and criminal cases will be registered against those who violate the rule.”

With the Sankranthi festival approaching, the CP warned that Chinese manja poses a threat to public safety as well as the environment. He cautioned that the synthetic thread can cause fatal injuries to people and the death of birds that get entangled in the thread.

“The Chinese manja is non-biodegradable and causes long-term damage to the environment.”

Surprise checks would be conducted all over the city, and cases would be registered against those who sell, store, transport or use Chinese manja (kite string) under the relevant laws.

Parents have been requested to ensure that their children fly kites only with traditional cotton thread, and they supervise their children to check the use of dangerous substances.

Those who have any information about the illegal sale or storage of Chinese manja have been asked to inform to the police by dialing 112 or calling the City Police Commissioner’s personal number 7995095799, or contacting the nearest police station. The identity of those providing information would be kept confidential, according to the press note.

