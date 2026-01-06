Road crashes decrease in Vizag, yet fatalities remain high: Commissioner

Vizag city has seen a decrease in road crashes by 4% in 2025, yet the fatalities and death toll remain high. Most of these fatal accidents took place on the NH-16 stretch.

In 2025, 1,086 road crashes occurred, out of which 330 were fatal, claiming 349 lives and injuring 1,030 people. The NH 16 accounted for the highest number of fatal accidents, totalling 420 cases, which is 38%.

In 2024, around 1,132 road crashes occurred, out of which 329 turned out to be fatal, resulting in 347 deaths, and 1,150 people getting injured.

Vizag City Police Chief Shanka Brata Bagchi reported that 10% of the city’s accidents took place on the BRT Road. This road accounted for 117 crashes, 210 injuries, and 34 deaths. On NH-16, 143 accidents were recorded, resulting in 149 fatalities.

According to reports, most of these accidents occurred after peak traffic hours, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., with the majority involving two-wheeler riders who violated traffic rules.

Stunts like zig-zag driving, speeding, and overtaking contributed to the high number of accidents.

As part of the safety norm, the Vizag police introduced the No helmet, No petrol rule. This new norm is in place to ensure the safety of two-wheeler and motor vehicles.

Also read: Vizag traffic police: Strict ‘No Helmet No Fuel’ rule starts from New Year

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.