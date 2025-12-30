No Helmet No Fuel Rule Enforced by Visakhapatnam City Police

Visakhapatnam city police have decided to roll out the “No Helmet, No Fuel” protocol across Vizag from the New Year onwards. A senior police officer from the traffic wing also said that all fuel stations across the city have been informed and directed to follow the rule. According to this rule, riders are required to wear helmets; otherwise, they will be denied fuel service. This model is already being followed in Uttar Pradesh. Under current norms, violators of the rule are fined Rs 1,000.

Statistics:

According to the latest NRCB reports and the Police, most road accidents that occur affect bike riders and pillion riders who are not wearing helmets. In 2023, road accidents claimed the lives of 8,137 people across Andhra Pradesh, out of which 4,139 were two-wheeler riders, which is more than 50% of the total. This highlights the risk two-wheeler riders put themselves into. The NRCB reports also revealed that two-wheeler borne riders account for the highest in fatal road accidents, the number standing at 4,139, followed by car, jeep, SUV, with 715 deaths recorded, followed by trucks, lorries, mini trucks at 646 fatalities, motor vehicle accidents reported 216 deaths, and bicycles reported 129 fatalities.

Data from the Transportation Research and Injury Prevention (TRIP) Centre, located at IIT Delhi, reveals that in 2023, 74% of urban and 78% of rural two-wheeler riders in Andhra Pradesh failed to comply with the mandatory helmet rule.

In 2024, 98% of two-wheeler riders and pillion riders from both rural and urban areas broke the helmet rule. Vizag city has recorded at least 300 fatalities due to road accidents, a senior police official said. Traffic Inspector SA Naidu also added that banners highlighting the “No Helmet, No Fuel” rule have been set up across various locations in Vizag city and especially around fuel stations. Fuel station staff have also been made aware of the new rule. Motorists have been asked to follow the rule.

However, fuel station staff and owners expressed concerns, stating that while they support the initiative, it is difficult to deny fuel to riders in urgent situations or engage in confrontations with those not wearing helmets.