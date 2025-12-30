Sankar Foundation crosses 5 lakh eye surgeries milestone in 2025

As the year 2025 draws to a close, Sankar Foundation celebrates an achievement in its mission to eliminate avoidable blindness. The Sankar Foundation has crossed a milestone of performing five lakh eye surgeries and treated over 29 lakh outpatients.

From the very beginning, Sankar Foundation has remained steadfast in its vision to bring quality eye care to all, relentlessly working to restore sight and transform lives.

The year 2025 also saw 29,975 sight-restoring eye surgeries and 5,318 additional clinical procedures, and screened 2,01,617 outpatients. These achievements underscore the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to excellence in clinical care and its growing impact on communities across Andhra Pradesh.

The outreach team of Sankar Foundation continued to expand its reach across North Andhra Pradesh in 2025:

As many as 603 free eye screening camps were organised, screening 43,804 outpatients and performing 14,175 eye surgeries.

The Board of Trustees commended the doctors, staff, and the entire workforce for their remarkable dedication and performance. Their collective efforts have enabled Sankar Foundation to achieve this milestone and continue its journey of service and compassion, according to a press note issued by K Bangar Raju, Deputy General Manager (PR & Liaison).

