Sankar Foundation guides optometry students

A. Krishna Kumar, Managing Trustee of Sankar Foundation, has urged students of the College of Optometry to cultivate ethical standards, character building, and discipline as the foundation for their future growth.

He made these remarks while distributing certificates to graduates of the two-year Diploma in Ophthalmic Course, recognised by the AP State Allied and Healthcare Professional Council.

Congratulating the students, he wished them a bright future and advised them to work hard with commitment to build successful careers.

A total of 27 students who pursued the course at Sankar Foundation achieved a 100% pass rate, with all graduates securing placements in healthcare institutions across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha, according to a press note issued by K. Bangar Raju, DGM (PR and Liaison).

