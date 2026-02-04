Simhachalam temple EO Venkata Rao appointed

Light Dark
    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnamJust now

    The state government has appointed senior grade deputy collector J. Venkata Rao as the executive officer (EO) of the Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

    His services, currently as the District Revenue Officer of Kakinada district, have been transferred to the Revenue (Endowments) Department, and he has been assigned these responsibilities for an initial period of one year.

    D. Tippe Naik, who is currently working as a Special Deputy Collector at KRRC in Anantapur district, has been appointed as the District Revenue Officer (DRO) of Kakinada district.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

