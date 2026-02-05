Light Dark
      GVMC council approves budget proposals for 2026-27

    GVMC council approves budget proposals for 2026-27

    Team Yo! Vizag Visakhapatnam News/City Updates Yesterday

    GVMC approves 2026-27 budget proposals

    The GVMC council, at its meeting held on 4 February, approved the budget proposals for the year 2026-27.

    The estimated expenditure under all heads was put at Rs. 4,047.12 crore, while the total revenue was expected to be Rs. 4,180.37 crore; thus, a surplus of Rs. 133.25 was shown in the budget. The total revenue includes the opening balance of Rs. 365.96 crore.

    The meeting was chaired by Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao.

    Earlier on 12 January, the Standing Committee of the GVMC approved the revised budget estimates for 2025–26 and the budget estimates for 2026–27.

