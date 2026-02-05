National Women's Ayurveda Conference to be held at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam will be hosting the first national women’s ayurveda conference on February 6 and 7, and the two-day meet will be held at Andhra University.

Announcing it at the media conference at AU Academic Senate Hall on 4 February, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar said the conference would be organised at the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road under the joint aegis of the Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad and the AU Dr Durgabai Deshmukh Women’s Studies Centre with the support of the Ministry of AYUSH.

He expressed his happiness that Andhra University would be hosting the first national women’s Ayurveda conference.

He stated that the conference was socially beneficial and contributed to women’s empowerment.

“The conference is being held with the slogan ‘Swastha Nari – Sashakt Bharat’ (Healthy Woman – Empowered India),” he said.

More than 1,000 women Ayurveda experts, product manufacturers, and women working in this field from across the country would participate in the conference, the V-C said.

Andhra University professors and female students would be participants in the conference.

Conference coordinator A Pallavi, Director of the AU Dr Durgabai Deshmukh Women’s Studies Centre, said the conference stands as a symbol of women’s health, development, and empowerment.

Dr Sahithi, a representative of the Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad, said that women doctors, women entrepreneurs, and women’s products serving in the field of Ayurveda would be brought together on a single platform. She expressed gratitude to Andhra Univerdity for the cooperation being extended in organising the conference.

She further said a special exhibition of Ayurvedic products woudl be organised.

AU Registrar Professor K Rambabu, Dean Outreach Professor K Ramasudha, Associate Dean Branding-Media Dr N Solomon Tency, Dr Playbala, Dr Mahat, and others participated in the program.

