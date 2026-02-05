The Light House Bar in The Park, Visakhapatnam, is a speakeasy beachside bar

For several years, The Park Visakhapatnam has been the destination of celebration, relaxation, and enjoyment for many people in the city. Whether it is festivities, memorable days, or simply unwinding, the hotel has been a popular choice for many people in the city. This five-star property by the beach is always keeping pace with the ever-changing beat of the city. Embracing the spirit of reinvention to match the ever-changing trends, The Park, Visakhapatnam, is excited to unveil a new chapter with the introduction of its beachside and speakeasy bar, The Light House Bar.

The Ambience:

Tucked into an unassuming corner of The Park, Visakhapatnam, The Light House Bar is paired with warm colours and subtle nautical touches, capturing the essence of the coastline. This beachside bar is thoughtfully designed to encourage patrons to linger as the day transitions into night, enhanced by carefully curated music and the soothing ambience of the sea in Visakhapatnam.

The Menu:

At the heart of the Light House Bar lies its bespoke cocktail menu, a true testament to local craftsmanship. Each drink is a harmonious blend of high-quality spirits infused with botanicals, Indian spices, and other local ingredients such as kaffir lime, coconut, jaggery, and white tea. These cocktails strike a perfect balance, showcasing complex yet distinguishable flavours. Each one tells a unique story of the coast while exuding an air of international sophistication.

To accompany the bar is an Indian Starters menu, which offers dishes that can be shared with a group. The flavours of each dish are bold and refined, crafted to complement the cocktail experience, without overpowering it.

The Experience:

This beachside and speakeasy bar at The Park, Visakhapatnam is more than just a nightlife destination. It is designed to be the place for trendsetters, travellers, and connoisseurs who appreciate beautiful details, thoughtful design, and exceptional drinking experiences. The Light House Bar at The Park in Visakhapatnam offers a tranquil escape where guests can indulge in refined luxury. Enjoy the stunning sea views while unwinding in a stylish and sophisticated setting, making every night a special occasion.

For table reservations, contact Sadiq at +91-99596 11757 / 0891- 6825678

