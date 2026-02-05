Vizag to get new organised smart street vending zones

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation is moving towards fast-tracking the smart street vending zones in Vizag and has floated tenders for the same.

In September 2025, the GVMC carried out Operation Lungs, led by GVMC Chief Ketan Garg, clearing out nearly 3,000 illegal vending zones in Vizag. This operation was carried out in response to complaints regarding traffic bottlenecks and the safety hazards posed by the vending zones due to unhygienic practices. The Operations main goal was to enhance Vizag’s aesthetics and urban beautification.

Following this step, the GVMC also took into consideration the impact of this on the vendors, their families, and employees whose livelihoods were affected by this and has planned to open smart vending zones across three zones in the city, including in Madhurwada with 70 smart vending units, Duvvada Flyover under Kurmanpalem at 70 units, and Central Park at 110 units.

These vending zones will feature modular, uniformly designed kiosks, solar-powered lighting, digital payment facilities, centralised waste management, seating arrangements, CCTV surveillance, and an FSSAI certification, along with skill development. This decision serves to rehabilitate those who have lost their jobs as a result of the operation, while also enhancing urban aesthetics and public convenience.

The civic body is on the lookout for vacant government lands across the city with the goal of allotting at least one street vending zone for 98 wards. In the first phase, the GVMC is rolling out the scheme across three locations. The eligibility criterion includes that only candidates 18 years of age or older will be allowed to run the authorised vending zone. FSSAI certification and undergoing training to improve standards of business will also be mandatory.

