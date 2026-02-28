Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 in Vizag Gets Tollywood Stars Support

Actors Srikant, Tarun, Sudheer Babu, and others, who are in Visakhapatnam for the Tollywood Celebrity Cricket League, have extended support to the campaign to secure the top place for GVMC in the Swachh Survekshan survey 2025-26.

Holding playcards — ‘I support Vizag’ -, the actors appealed to the public to cooperate with the GVMC in its endeavour to keep the city clean and green.

Welcoming the actors’ support, GVMC Additional Commissioner P Nallanayya exuded confidence that the GVMC would top the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 winners list.

“Visakhapatnam city will always maintain the status of the cleanest city in the country, and GVMC will work continuously with the support of the people to secure the first place in cleanliness 2025-26 as well. The support of film stars for Vizag to secure the first place in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 is inspiring,” he said.

The GVMC official further said that the actors’ cooperation with GVMC, conveyed through a message that all the people of Visakhapatnam should maintain cleanliness, segregate waste, and provide it to GVMC vehicles to make Visakhapatnam more beautiful, was commendable and inspiring.

The Additional Commissioner appealed to the people of Visakhapatnam to cooperate with the Swachh Survey teams and provide their valuable opinions on the cleanliness of Visakhapatnam and waste segregation and become partners in the development of Visakhapatnam.

Also read: All set for Tollywood Celebrity Cricket League competitions in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.