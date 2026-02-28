Telugu Celebrity Cricket League Begins in Vizag

The Telugu Celebrity Cricket League competitions were inaugurated by Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao at the ACA-VDCA International Stadium at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam on February 28.

Teams consisting of cinema and TV actors, police personnel, politicians, and industrialists are taking part in the matches.

According to the event organiser Rambabu, the competitions are being organised to extend help to the poor students.

There is no entry fee to watch the matches, and free passes have already been issued.

Actors in good numbers, led by Srikanth and Tarun, have already arrived in Visakhapatnam to participate in the matches.

Visakha South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas, SAAP Chairman Ravinaidu, Venkataramana of the CMR group, and others were present.

