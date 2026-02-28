Prison leadership training concludes in Vizag

On Friday, February 27, the three-day leadership skill development training programme for prison officers concluded in Vizag. The programme was sponsored by the Bureau of Police Research and Development and the Ministry of Home Affairs. It was conducted in the Vizag central jail. The main aim of the event was to boost leadership among prison officers and to improve correctional administration under the theme “Leadership in Prison Administration.”

Superintendent of Central Prison, Vizag, M. Mahesh Babu, headed the program. Senior professors from IIM Visakhapatnam also conducted lectures. The programme was attended by prison officers, deputy jailors, and superintendents from across the country. The valediction ceremony was graced by the presence of the Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services of Andhra Pradesh, Dr Indla Sreenivasa Rao, who distributed certificates to all participants.

During the valediction ceremony, Dr Rao emphasised the need to balance firmness with a reformative approach, particularly in volatile situations such as riots.

